Arts Theatre Will Present a Show About ABBA; First Performance Since Shutting Down in March

According to Dispatch Live, Kerry Hiles and Daniel Anderson will present an ABBA-inspired show at Arts Theatre in East London, the first live performance at the venue since theatres shut down in March due to the health crisis.

The production features Hiles and Anderson telling the story of Swedish supergroup ABBA through songs, skits, and dialogue.

"ABBA's music is so often used as a vehicle to make up a tribute concert or to tell another story, as it is in Mamma Mia!, but no-one talks about the actual guys and gals behind this iconic music," said Anderson.

"ABBA is well-known, light, happy music. I think we all need a bit of that in our lives at the moment," Hiles said.

