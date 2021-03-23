Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amandla Dance Teatro Presents MWANA WA MVULA

The South African company presents the new musical through April.

Mar. 23, 2021  
Amandla Dance Teatro is returning to the stage with a new musical, Mwana Wa Mvula, SABC News reports

"We are struggling. The struggling economy, it's COVID and the industry has been hit very hard. It's been a big problem but all in all, we had to make this free for the kids," says Amandla Dance Teatro co-director, Mkhululi Mabija.

Despite the financial challenges they are facing, the artists are driven by their passion for the arts.

Mwana Wa Mvula tells the story of the journey of a rainmaker, Lerumo, whose spiritual gift clashes with his father's Christian beliefs.

"The message is that when you are a father of a gifted child, don't be jealous. You must always be there for your child," adds Obakeng Moapesi, one of the actors in the piece.

Mwana Wa Mvula runs through April.

Read the full story on SABC Newsand watch the report below:


