Amandla Dance Teatro Presents MWANA WA MVULA

Amandla Dance Teatro is returning to the stage with a new musical, Mwana Wa Mvula, SABC News reports

"We are struggling. The struggling economy, it's COVID and the industry has been hit very hard. It's been a big problem but all in all, we had to make this free for the kids," says Amandla Dance Teatro co-director, Mkhululi Mabija.

Despite the financial challenges they are facing, the artists are driven by their passion for the arts.

Mwana Wa Mvula tells the story of the journey of a rainmaker, Lerumo, whose spiritual gift clashes with his father's Christian beliefs.

"The message is that when you are a father of a gifted child, don't be jealous. You must always be there for your child," adds Obakeng Moapesi, one of the actors in the piece.

Mwana Wa Mvula runs through April.

