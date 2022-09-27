ATKV-Crescendo's Sit Dit Aan Musical Production Set To Show Off Rising Stars This October In Stellenbosch

This October will see months of hard work culminating in a vocal explosion as some of South Africa's most talented songwriters and performers take to the stage as part of the ATKV-Crescendo Musical Development Project.

ATKV-Crescendo, which mentors up-and-coming Afrikaans musicians and creatives, is set to host a celebration of talent on Saturday, 8 October entitled, Sit dit aan.

During this must-see showcase, which will feature the top 12 2022/23 ATKV-Crescendo finalists, the audience has the opportunity to experience the cream of Afrikaans songwriting talent live on stage.

Arendsvlei actor and fellow ATKV-Crescendo alumni Whaden Johannes; ATKV-Crescendo Development Programme creative director Robin-Dean Fourie; as well as Athina Jansen, will serve as presenters.

The Sit dit aan production will be presented as a real live television recording type set-up where the audience becomes part of every moment of recording. The show kicks off with live performances by South Roots International's artists.

Creative director, Robin-Dean Fourie, says this musical showcase is the culmination of a year-long search across South Africa with the goal to help talented aspiring singers and songwriters by providing them a platform to showcase their craft as well as assisting them in making their dreams a reality.

"It's part of the vision to create our own platforms where our musicians can perform and practice while establishing a family of artists and supporters that can deal with each other and their art with integrity."

This year's finalists who will take to the stage include:

1. Aidam-John Zekoe

2. Alzanley Noome

3. Annika Boshoff

4. Athina Jansen

5. Chresville Adendorf

6. Leandi Schmidt

7. Leigh-Muir Booysen

8. Marsha Bothma

9. MJ Scholz

10. Renée Van Niekerk

11. Selby Williams

12. Suné Damons

The 2022/2023 ATKV Crescendo mentors and artists, who formed part of this year's selection process of the Top 12 finalists and who will also perform in the production, include: Robin-Dean Fourie, Whaden Johannes, Petronel Baard, Gracia Nicholls as well as William Jacobs.

EVENT DETAILS:

Venue: The Daisy Jones Bar Stellenbosch, OMG R44, Summerhills Wine Estate, Stellenbosch

Ticket prices: R200 per person and R500 per couple (inclusive of pizza and wine) and are available via Quicket. (www.quicket.co.za). Group bookings for 10 guests are R1 200.

Date: Saturday, 8 October 2022

Time: 6pm doors open, show starts at 7pm

If you are a group of six or more guests, you can WhatsApp 064 968 2015 to book your table. Send your name, date of the performance and how many people you want to book for.

Who knows, you might end up on TV too?

Direct booking link for the show: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199391®id=157&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quicket.co.za?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/events/191274-sit-dit-aan/?ref=events-list#/