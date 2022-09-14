'A Tribute To Edith Piaf' Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

After a smash hit run earlier this year we are thrilled to welcome back A Tribute to Edith Piaf. TF Productions presents a moving tribute to the legendary singer Edith Piaf. The show with the original line-up of Franky Lekas and Thinus Ries was presented in the Crassula Hall, Betty's Bay during March 2022.

In a letter to the editor of the Overstrand Herald (Kleinmond) and The Village News (Hermanus) it was described as magnificent, stunning, mesmerising and thrilling, and that Franky's powerful voice and Thinus' accompaniment were world class.

This production of Piaf has also been presented at The Kleinmond Town Hall, Drama Factory in Somerset West with much success and warm and uplifting compliments received from those who attended the show. Dirja, will join her mother Franky in the vulnerable and touching renditions of Piaf's most known songs. She delivers a unique rendition of 'Allentown Jail' and I Shouldn'nt Care'. Adding to the accompaniment the talented Gene Van Niekerk makes this show to be truly different and captivating.

Franky will perform Edith Piaf's most famous songs like 'No Regrets', 'La Vie En Rose', 'Milord', 'Under Paris Skies', 'Chante Moi', 'Autumn Leaves' and 'If You Love Me' and 'Heaven have Mercy'. The songs will be sung in English as what Edith performed in America.

