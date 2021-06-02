Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A BOARDING LINE, A MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA Will Be Performed at The Masque Theatre This Month

Performances take place 11 – 19 June 2021.

Jun. 2, 2021  

The Masque Theater will present A BOARDING LINE, A MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA this month.

From the producers of 'This Moment, a musical cabaret', comes this hilarious musical extravaganza set in the bustle of a glamorous and enigmatic airport. With a cast of 21 stand out performers who have been yearning for the stage for too long now, the audiences can expect a true show-stopper. From familiar favourites such as Part of Your World, Don't Rain on my Parade and 9 to 5 to new musical nuggets such as Me and the Sky and Tonight Belongs to You, there is a toe tapping treat for everyone.

Serving as a vibrant fundraiser for the Masque Theatre, Cape Town's much loved 61-year-old community theatre in Muizenberg, your evening's enjoyment will contribute to the rejuvenation of what theatre can be, in the most joyful and celebratory way.

Performances take place 11 - 19 June 2021.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/masquetheatresa/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Orfeh
Orfeh
Drew Gasparini
Drew Gasparini
Danny Becker
Danny Becker

Related Articles View More South Africa Stories
BWW Interview: Steinway Pianist Charl Du Plessis To Perform in Aardklop Aubade Concert Ser Photo

BWW Interview: Steinway Pianist Charl Du Plessis To Perform in Aardklop Aubade Concert Series

BWW Interview: Neil Coppen on Adapting HAMLET for Live Online Reading Photo

BWW Interview: Neil Coppen on Adapting HAMLET for Live Online Reading

Bheki Mkhwane Departs BOPHA! Season at South African State Theatre Photo

Bheki Mkhwane Departs BOPHA! Season at South African State Theatre

BWW Review: Cape Town City Ballets Double Bill of INGOMA / LES SYLPHIDES Set to Enchant an Photo

BWW Review: Cape Town City Ballet's Double Bill of INGOMA / LES SYLPHIDES Set to Enchant and Enthuse


More Hot Stories For You

  • At-Home Theatre DARKFIELD RADIO Returns With Season 2
  • Full Cast Announced for NEXT TO NORMAL Presented by James Terry Collective
  • Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Will Be Performed at Brighton Fringe Festival 2021 This Month
  • The ACO & Belvoir Will Present BAROQUE REVELRY Revelry in June