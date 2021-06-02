A BOARDING LINE, A MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA Will Be Performed at The Masque Theatre This Month

The Masque Theater will present A BOARDING LINE, A MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA this month.

From the producers of 'This Moment, a musical cabaret', comes this hilarious musical extravaganza set in the bustle of a glamorous and enigmatic airport. With a cast of 21 stand out performers who have been yearning for the stage for too long now, the audiences can expect a true show-stopper. From familiar favourites such as Part of Your World, Don't Rain on my Parade and 9 to 5 to new musical nuggets such as Me and the Sky and Tonight Belongs to You, there is a toe tapping treat for everyone.

Serving as a vibrant fundraiser for the Masque Theatre, Cape Town's much loved 61-year-old community theatre in Muizenberg, your evening's enjoyment will contribute to the rejuvenation of what theatre can be, in the most joyful and celebratory way.

Performances take place 11 - 19 June 2021.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/masquetheatresa/.