3 Tons Of Fun Will Appear Live For One Night Only at The Drama Factory

3 Tons of Fun promise a night of fun, positive energy, big smiles and great music. As one of South Africa's best loved and longest running all female vocal groups, they continue to be in demand whenever they perform. Their body positive message is an inspiration especially for women of all ages, shapes and sizes and the reinforcement that not only slender women are sultry and glamorous. It's one night only of all your favourite songs & some new material too.

Having met at an audition in 2007, these three ladies have a special chemistry onstage and despite all that has been thrown at them over the years, they are always smiling, laughing and making their audiences forget their troubles and enjoy music. "Excellent show. They had the audience dancing in the aisles" - Bridgette "I have seen them before, and they impress every time" - Robert "Would see them again. Outstanding and didn't want the show to end" - Claire

3 TONS OF FUN formed in 2007 following some lengthy auditions for an act to perform at Madame Zingara.'s Theatre of Dreams. The three ladies come from different backgrounds with a common goal, a passion for singing. Nontokozo Sithembile Mfuphi (aka Saxy Sthe) has her roots in KwaZulu Natal studying jazz at the Natal Technikon before moving to Cape Town in 2002. A talented songwriter as well, she penned three of the original songs on the group's album "Larger than Life" that was released in 2015. She is shortly going into the studio to record some more original music.

Bulelwa Sakayi (aka Beautiful Bee) is from East London in the Eastern Cape and she moved to Cape Town to study chemical engineering but gave that up to pursue a career in the performing arts singing and acting and has appeared in a number of film productions and advertisements.

Michelle Thomas (aka Mysterious Michelle) is born and bred in Cape Town. She began a BA degree at University of Western Cape before realising that her passion was to sing and perform probably influenced by her drummer father who she lost at an early age.

Over the past decade 3 TONS OF FUN have travelled extensively performing around the globe in far off places such as Vietnam, Italy, France, Dubai, Zambia and Switzerland. From international dignitaries, visitors and VIP's to ordinary citizens, no one sits still when 3 TONS OF FUN perform and this show is no different.

