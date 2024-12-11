Unity On The Square Music Festival Returns This December in Cape Town

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cape Town's Unity On The Square festival is gearing up for a celebration this December as it marks 30 years of democracy in South Africa. The fourth edition of this annual event will take place at Greenmarket Square on Monday 16 December 2024. This year's festival promises an unforgettable experience, bringing people together to celebrate the country's progress through the power of music, culture, and unity.

For this milestone edition, the festival's theme "30 Years of Democracy" reflects the deep significance of this anniversary. With the nation coming together to reflect on its journey and look toward a brighter, more inclusive future, Unity On The Square is the perfect way to celebrate the past three decades.

The much-anticipated festival will feature Loukmaan Adams as its headline act-a beloved household name. Sharing the stage with him will be his equally talented brother, Emo Adams, award-winner and multi-talented rapper, Youngsta CPT, vocal powerhouse and sensation, Salome, singer, dancer and performer Tashreeq De Villiers (aka TDV) as well as the fan-favourite group, The Temple Boys, promising an unforgettable musical experience.

But the excitement doesn't end there-more thrilling artist announcements are on the way, setting the stage for an electrifying celebration that attendees won't want to miss.

To commemorate 30 years of democracy, the festival is offering tickets at an incredible once-off price of just R30. This special deal is a heartfelt thank you to loyal festival-goers and a warm invitation to newcomers eager to join the festivities.

"Unity On The Square has become a significant part of Cape Town's cultural calendar. 2024 is a big one for Unity On The Square - we're celebrating 30 years of democracy, and that makes this year's event even more powerful. It's a chance to reflect on how far we've come as a country and, of course, to party like only Cape Town knows how! I'm beyond hyped to be producing this year's celebration - it's all about bringing people together, creating unforgettable moments, and making sure this anniversary feels as bold and vibrant as the culture we're celebrating," said Loukmaan Adams, one of the festival's key figures.

As always, Unity On The Square will be a family-friendly event. The festival will also feature an array of local food stalls offering Cape Town's diverse flavours and handmade artisan products, bringing a taste of the city's rich culture to the event. The vibrant energy of the crowd will be matched by the delicious offerings, from local eats to unique crafts.

"Greenmarket Square is one of the oldest public spaces in the country and has hosted some of the most iconic events in the Mother City. It is a space where people from all walks of life gather for a common goal and nothing brings people together more than the love of music and a good time. It has been wonderful to witness how Unity On The Square has been adding to the legacy of Greenmarket Square by unifying people on Reconciliation Day over the last three years. The City of Cape Town is proud to be part of an event that not only unites people and provides a platform for local artists," says Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

Unity On The Square takes place on Reconciliation Day and serves as a reminder of how far South Africa has come and how music and culture can help continue to shape a future of togetherness.

In Loukmaan's words, "Unity is all about coming together despite our differences-whether that's through culture, background, or experiences-and finding strength in what makes us unique yet connected."

Comments