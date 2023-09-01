Washington Pavilion Celebrates Opening of New Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium

Prepare to be transported beyond the stars as the Washington Pavilion proudly introduces the state-of-the-art Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium. This weekend marks the commencement of an extraordinary new experience, inviting the community to witness the universe in an entirely new light.

“Our goal was to rejuvenate this space with updates that will bring it back to life and also keep it relevant for the next decade and beyond, so we chose the absolute best technology out there,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “New and past visitors alike will be completely captivated by the breathtaking visuals, incredible detail and its ability to fully transport you into the cosmos. You’ve never seen anything like this!”

The eagerly anticipated Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium will elevate your understanding of our vast universe through cutting-edge technology. The official launch celebrations offer two remarkable opportunities to experience the celestial wonders.

Free First Friday Debut: September 1, 5–8 p.m.

The facility will open for the first time on Friday, September 1, at 5 p.m. during First Free Friday, allowing visitors their first opportunity to immerse themselves in cosmic wonder with showings of “Unseen Universe” at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. (first come, first served).

Official Launch Event, Sponsored by Aerostar: September 2, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

The excitement continues with the official grand opening event Saturday, September 2, sponsored by Aerostar. The event will feature hourly showings of “Unseen Universe” beginning at 11 a.m. as well as a presentation by Aerostar at 1 p.m. Attendees can look forward to special space-themed kids’ activities, crafts, specials in The WP and more!

The synergetic partnership between the Washington Pavilion, Sweetman family and planetarium experts of Evans & Sutherland joined together to create a substantial advancement, for not only the facility but also our community as a whole.

“We are so grateful the Sweetmans chose to invest in Sioux Falls to bring this educational and entertaining experience to our community,” says Paul TenHaken, Mayor of Sioux Falls. “The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium is unlike anything in our region, once again showing the visionary leadership and collaboration it takes to see these projects come to life. Bold investments like this set a community apart and bring one-of-a-kind experiences to families in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.”

“It has been a tremendously rewarding partnership with the Washington Pavilion and the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation to bring this idea to life,” says Dick and Kathy Sweetman. “We are humbled to have played a role in this extraordinary project, and we are excited for the community to enjoy this remarkable facility.”

Starting on September 3, visitors can purchase tickets to regularly scheduled programming, with captivating shows offered every hour. Add a Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium showing to your museum experience for just $5, or $4 for members. To view the programming schedule, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Planetarium.