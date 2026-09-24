ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES to Play Sioux Falls at Washington Pavilion

NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following a successful spring debut, Round Room Live is bringing Elmo's Got the Moves to even more cities across the U.S. and Canada throughout 2027, including its stop at the Washington Pavilion. Elmo's Got the Moves, an all-new Sesame Street Live production, is coming to Sioux Falls on Friday, Feb. 26, 2027. Featuring Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and their Sesame Street friends, this interactive live show invites families to sing, dance and make unforgettable memories together.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 25. An exclusive presale is available to Washington Pavilion donors, members and subscribers Thursday, Sept. 24. Tickets and additional information are available at WashingtonPavilion.org.

The show will have kids and parents alike out of their seats and dancing along to fan-favorite songs, including 'Sunny Days,' 'Elmo's Got the Moves' and 'Letter of the Day.' Families will discover fun and playful ways to move, from yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and silly dance moves, all in a welcoming environment that brings the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage. More than just a show, Elmo's Got the Moves is a shared experience filled with laughter, learning and movement that families can treasure long after the final song.

'We're thrilled to bring Elmo's Got the Moves to even more communities in 2027, giving more families the opportunity to experience the joy and magic of Sesame Street Live,' said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-CEO of Round Room Live. 'There's nothing more rewarding than seeing families sing, dance, laugh and make lasting memories together, and we're proud to continue creating those shared experiences for audiences across North America.'

'For 56 years, Sesame Street has empowered children to grow smarter, stronger and kinder — and we're thrilled to continue giving families the ultimate way to experience Sesame Street,' said Jennifer Ahearn, SVP Strategic Partnerships & Themed Entertainment. 'This exciting live show promises unforgettable moments of joy, laughter, learning and movement for the whole family to experience together.'

'There's something really special about seeing kids light up when their favorite characters come to life on stage,' said Regina Ruhberg, executive producer of programming and events at the Washington Pavilion. 'Elmo and his friends have been part of so many childhoods, and we're excited to bring that magic to Sioux Falls. This is a wonderful opportunity for families to sing, dance and create memories together.'

Families can also enhance their Elmo's Got the Moves tickets with an exclusive Photo Experience, offering the opportunity to take a photo alongside some of their favorite Sesame Street friends. Each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and an Elmo's Got the Moves show ticket to participate. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For additional tour dates and information, visit SesameStreetLive.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 02 Hrs 56 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a South Dakota News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming