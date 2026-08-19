Spotlight Voice Academy to Launch at Washington Pavilion

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The Washington Pavilion is expanding its performing arts education programs with the launch of Spotlight Voice Academy, offering personalized vocal instruction for singers ages 10 and above, across all experience levels.

The new academy continues the work of Effervescent Voice Academy while honoring the vision and legacy of its late founder, Amy Eitemiller-Morrison. It joins Spotlight Theatre Company under the new Spotlight Washington Pavilion umbrella, bringing the organization's theatre and vocal education programs together while creating more opportunities for artists to develop their skills.

'Spotlight Voice Academy represents meaningful growth for our performing arts education programs and allows us to preserve something deeply important to our community,' said Bob Wendland, Director of Performances and Events at the Washington Pavilion. 'Amy changed the lives of so many singers, including Debbi and me. Continuing the work she began is both a tremendous responsibility and an incredible honor.'

Eitemiller-Morrison was a beloved voice teacher, performer, composer, arranger and mentor whose influence reached across the Sioux Falls arts community. She spent decades working with singers, including more than 20 years as an adjunct professor at Indiana Wesleyan University and the University of Sioux Falls. Her experience spanned musical theatre, Western classical music, opera, popular music and modern worship.

Throughout her career, Eitemiller-Morrison helped singers discover what she described as their healthiest, brightest and most authentic voices. Her approach extended beyond vocal technique, encouraging people to express emotion, tell stories through song and build confidence that carried into other areas of their lives. Her contributions to the arts and arts education earned her a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sioux Falls Arts Council in 2023.

Eitemiller-Morrison discussed the idea of bringing a voice academy to the Washington Pavilion with the organization in 2021. Spotlight Voice Academy creates an opportunity to continue that conversation while preserving the teaching philosophy and belief in every singer that defined her work.

'Amy had an extraordinary ability to see the potential in every person who entered her studio, even before they could see it in themselves,' said Debbi Jones, Spotlight Education Manager at the Washington Pavilion and one of Eitemiller-Morrison's former voice clients. 'She taught us how to care for our voices, but she also taught us to trust ourselves, connect with the meaning behind the music and share our stories with confidence. Her influence shaped who I am as a singer and a person. It means so much to help create a place where her approach and her belief in every voice can continue.'

Spotlight Voice Academy will offer private, semi-private, group and online lessons tailored to each client's interests, abilities and goals. Instruction may focus on healthy vocal technique, breath support, range, flexibility, performance skills, musical interpretation and audition preparation.

Mo Plastow will serve as Teaching Team Lead alongside voice instructor Whitney Rappana. Both bring extensive experience in music, theatre and performance as well as a commitment to creating an encouraging environment where clients can learn and grow.

Clients will begin with an Initial Fit Lesson, allowing the academy to learn about their goals, interests, preferences and schedules before pairing them with a primary instructor. Private lessons will be available in 30-, 45- and 60-minute formats for clients ages 10 and above.

Spotlight Voice Academy joins Spotlight Theatre Company as one of two distinct programs under Spotlight Washington Pavilion. Spotlight Theatre Company will continue serving young artists ages 6–18 through productions, camps and classes. Together, the programs broaden the Washington Pavilion's performing arts education offerings while providing clear pathways for theatre artists and singers to develop their talents.

Registration for Spotlight Voice Academy is now open. To learn more or schedule an Initial Fit Lesson, visit www.WashingtonPavilion.org/Voice-Lessons.

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