STOP KISS Will Be Performed By University of South Dakota Department of Theatre
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-3, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 4.
Diana Son’s “Stop Kiss” will be presented by the University of South Dakota Department of Theatre from Oct. 1-4, 2026, at the Wayne S. Knutson Theatre in Vermillion. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-3, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 4. The production will open the department’s 2026-27 theater season.
“Stop Kiss” follows Callie and Sara, two women who meet in New York City and develop a relationship that changes after an act of violence. The play moves between different points in time as the characters confront the effects of the attack and its impact on their lives. The production explores love, identity, fear and the consequences of irrational violence.
The University of South Dakota’s public production listing credits Son as the playwright but does not yet identify the cast, director or additional creative team members. Those details were not included in the official announcement available at the time of publication.
Ticket prices are listed at $20 for adults, $12 for senior citizens ages 62 and older, and $10 for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade and non-University of South Dakota students. USD students with identification may attend free of charge.
Performances will take place at the Wayne S. Knutson Theatre in the Warren M. Lee Center for Fine Arts, located at 414 E. Clark St. in Vermillion.
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