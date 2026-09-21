STOP KISS Will Be Performed By University of South Dakota Department of Theatre

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Diana Son’s “Stop Kiss” will be presented by the University of South Dakota Department of Theatre from Oct. 1-4, 2026, at the Wayne S. Knutson Theatre in Vermillion. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-3, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 4. The production will open the department’s 2026-27 theater season.

“Stop Kiss” follows Callie and Sara, two women who meet in New York City and develop a relationship that changes after an act of violence. The play moves between different points in time as the characters confront the effects of the attack and its impact on their lives. The production explores love, identity, fear and the consequences of irrational violence.

The University of South Dakota’s public production listing credits Son as the playwright but does not yet identify the cast, director or additional creative team members. Those details were not included in the official announcement available at the time of publication.

Ticket prices are listed at $20 for adults, $12 for senior citizens ages 62 and older, and $10 for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade and non-University of South Dakota students. USD students with identification may attend free of charge.

Performances will take place at the Wayne S. Knutson Theatre in the Warren M. Lee Center for Fine Arts, located at 414 E. Clark St. in Vermillion.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 12 Hrs 42 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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