JIM HENSON'S FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE to Play Sioux Falls

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Jim Henson's 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE' comes to the stage at the Washington Pavilion for one night only on Thursday, Sept. 24. Tickets are still available.

'This is such a multigenerational show,' says Regina Ruhberg, executive producer of programming and booking at the Washington Pavilion. 'Many adults grew up with Fraggle Rock, so there's a real sense of nostalgia for them. What makes it even better is that they now get to introduce their own kids to Fraggle Rock and experience it together.'

Audiences will join Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley and Boober Fraggle as they discover the legend of the Celebration Stone, an ancient Fraggle treasure that was shattered and lost generations ago but has the power to bring everyone together for the greatest party of all time.

Based on the Emmy-winning Apple TV original series 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,' this all-new, family-friendly live stage adventure features colorful new walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends the Doozers, visits from a giant Gorg and exciting new puppet creature friends, all built by the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Featuring fan-favorite songs and exciting visual effects, the musical stage adventure welcomes audiences on a joyful, nostalgia-filled trip to Fraggle Rock. Filled with music, laughter and imagination, it's an unforgettable live experience that will have Silly Creatures of all ages dancing in the aisles.

Written and directed by John Tartaglia ('Avenue Q,' 'Shrek the Musical,' 'Stephen Schwartz's The Secret Silk'), the interactive live musical features both new and classic Fraggle songs, eye-popping immersive stage effects and the hilarious, heartwarming magic that has kept 'Fraggle Rock' captivating generations of audiences for more than 40 years.

Jim Henson's 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE' is produced by The Jim Henson Company with Catalyst Theatricals LLC acting as general manager and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals as the show's exclusive booking agency.

For more information about Jim Henson's 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE' at the Washington Pavilion, visit WashingtonPavilion.org or call 605-367-6000. For additional information about the production, visit fragglerocklive.com.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

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