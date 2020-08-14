Celebrating The Washington Pavilion's 57th Sidewalk Arts Festival

The 57th Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival is Saturday, September 12.

As the end of summer gets closer, so does one of the longest running festivals in Sioux Falls. The 57th Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival, organized by the Washington Pavilion, is Saturday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission to this exciting and fun-filled day is FREE. The popular annual event will be implementing several safety practices to ensure the health and well-being of festival vendors and attendees. The outdoor event will be offering a special hour of shopping from 8-9 a.m. dedicated for high-risk event attendees. The festival will open to the rest of the public at 9 a.m. All participants are encouraged to follow the following safety measures: physical distancing, wearing face masks and using the provided hand sanitizer.



"The Sidewalk Arts Festival is such an enjoyable event for our vendors and guests who come year after year," said Chief Business Development Officer Kerri DeGraff. "We are taking extra safety and health precautions so our community can continue to participate in the fundraising festival that is so important in helping the Washington Pavilion serve our mission."

The region's largest one-day arts festival takes place in Downtown Sioux Falls on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion: Main and Dakota Avenue between 10th and 13th Street, 11th Street from Main west to Minnesota Avenue and in the parking lots south of the Pavilion. This event is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion.

More than 230 fine art, folk art, craft, nonprofit and food vendors will be in attendance. In addition to a Main Ave. Food Court featuring food and beverage vendors, there will also be several fun and exciting activities for children in the Children's Studio, located in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden.

Additional FREE entertainment will be offered in the Nelson Family Amphitheater located at 11th St and Main Avenue. The entertainment schedule includes:

10-10:30 a.m. LiRa Dance Company

10:30-11 a.m. Dakota String Quartet of SDSO

11-11:45 a.m. Moxton Road

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Good Night Theatre Collective

12:15-1:30 p.m. Mogen's Heroes

1:30-2:15 p.m. Common Ground

2:15-2:45 p.m. Sioux Empire Community Theatre

2:45-3:15 p.m. DAPA Plays for Living

3:15-4:00 p.m. Dakota Wind Quintet of SDSO

The Washington Pavilion mascot, Radley Rex, is scheduled to appear in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden at 11 a.m. Entertainment artists and times are subject to change.

