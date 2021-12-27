Aberdeen Community Theatre Announces Plans For Full 2022 Season
The lineup include Matilda, Steel Magnolias, and more.
Aberdeen Community Theatre has announced its plans for a full lineup for its 2022 season. The theatre will return to full operations with six mainstage productions in the upcoming year.
ACT has announced VIP, Flex and Individual Subscription options which will offer special benefits to subscribers. All subscriptions help support Theatre operations, programs and performances.
Learn more at https://aberdeencommunitytheatre.com/.
Season Lineup:
February: Neil Simon's Chapter Two
April: Snoopy! the Musical
June: Matilda the Musical
July: Laundry and Bourbon and Lonestar
September: Steel Magnolias
November: The Homecoming