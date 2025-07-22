WEI 3 Comes to Esplanade This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wei 3 is coming to Esplanade in Singapore this week. The performance is set for 26 July

Jazz virtuoso Weixiang returns for another captivating Jazz in July concert, joined by his dynamic bassist Benjamin Poh and drummer T Wayne. With vast experience alongside jazz artists worldwide, this trio brings passion and skill to inventive, bold reinterpretations of jazz standards.

Wei is a virtuoso jazz pianist, trumpeter, educator and conductor with over two decades of international performing and conducting experience. He shared the stage with numerous Grammy winners and nominees, like Randy Brecker, Stanley Jordan, Brian Lynch, Lewis Nash, and has performed in major jazz festivals around the world. Wei is the Senior Associate Music Director of Jazz Association (Singapore) and has been instrumental in bringing jazz to diverse segments of Singapore society. He is also the principal conductor of Jazz Association Youth Orchestra. As an academic, Wei was a full-time lecturer with LASALLE College of the Arts for nearly a decade and currently holds an adjunct position. In 2020, Wei was made a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts.

