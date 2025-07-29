The Contra Band Project 2.0: It’s Too Darn Hot Comes to Esplanade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Contra Band Project 2.0: It’s Too Darn Hot is coming to Esplanade this week. The performances are on Wednesday, 30 Jul 2025 at 7.15pm & 8.15pm at Esplanade Concourse.

In tropical Singapore, they do not have seasons to mark the passage of time. They live without falling auburn leaves or technicolour blooms, fresh powdery snow and otherworldly white landscapes. With a touch of wistfulness and a sprinkling of wanderlust, this programme ventures beyond the equator—towards lands where the seasons have long inspired generations of artists.

In April, the ensemble celebrated spring with Joy Spring.

Now, jazz is for July and July is for summer. While Singapore enjoys a perennial summer, the consistent warmth and daylight come with their own quiet pleasures. Elsewhere, summer is a cherished season for rest and rejuvenation—of poolside dips and spa getaways. This performance embraces the heat, celebrating the highs and lows of summertime.

Audiences can look forward to a curated set of modern straight-ahead jazz, featuring inventive arrangements inspired by the likes of Michael Mayo and Eliane Elias. Expect vocalese on Charlie Parker tunes—complete with seasonally appropriate birdsong—and tender ballads perfect for balmy summer nights.

Join The Community Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More