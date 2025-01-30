SUNSET BOULEVARD Plays at the Sands Theatre, Feb. 7-23

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singapore--After over a three-decade hiatus, Sarah Brightman returns to her musical theater roots via a lavish new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard.,” which played at the Sydney Opera House last year. For a strictly limited run, from Feb. 7 to 23, GWB Entertainment, Opera Australia, and The Really Useful Group, along with presenter Base Entertainment Asia, bring this highly-anticipated production to the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, making its official Asia premiere.

“Sunset Boulevard,” which won Best Musical at the Tony Awards in 1995, was based on the 1950 classic film directed by Billy Wilder. It’s one of the best films-turned-stage musicals about Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talkies (1926-1930).

“Sunset Boulevard” tells the story of legendary silent movie star Norma Desmond (Brightman), who longs for a major comeback to the big screen. Meanwhile, dodging debt collectors, struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis (played by Tim Draxl in this production) accidentally finds himself at the front door of Desmond’s mansion on Sunset Boulevard. Their encounter leads to a passionate and volatile relationship, heralding a tragic, bloody conclusion.

Alongside Brightman and Draxl, the production also stars Robert Grubb as Max Von Mayerling, Ashleigh Rubenach as Betty Schaefer, Jarrod Draper as Artie Green, and Paul Hanlon as Cecil B. DeMille, recognized as one of Hollywood’s founding fathers.

In the ensemble are Regan Barber, Billy Bourchier, Campbell Braithwaite, Madison Green, Peter Ho, Genevieve Kingsford, Leah Lim, Michael Lindner, Mary McCorry, Samantha Morley, Charlotte Page, Morgan Palmer, Caity Plummer, Taylor Scanlan, Tom Sharah, Troy Sussman, and Riley Sutton.

Known for its hit songs “With One Look” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” “Sunset Boulevard” features acclaimed music by Webber and lyrics and libretto by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

This production, which premiered in Melbourne, Australia, last May 2024, is directed by Paul Warwick Griffin, with set and costume design by Morgan Large, choreography by Ashley Wallen, and musical supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

“We’re thrilled to present this superb cast for this newly reimagined version of the 'Sunset Boulevard' masterpiece. The caliber of artists we have assembled is extraordinary, and I'm very excited to see them bring our vision for this production to life on stage,” said Director Griffin.

Performance Schedule (Singapore Time)

Tuesdays to Fridays, 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays, 8:00 p.m.

Sundays, 1:00 p.m.

Photos: Daniel Boud

