Reimagined WE WILL ROCK YOU Debuts in Singapore in 2023

Singapore--Reimagined "We Will Rock You," the jukebox musical set in a post-apocalyptic world and features the hit songs of the British rock band Queen, will premiere at the Esplanade Theatre on January 5, 2023. It will only run for 22 performances.

Producers GMG Productions and Selladoor Worldwide said this WWRY production differs from its previous iterations because its design elements have been reimagined by director-choreographer Nick Winston--he previously helmed "Bonnie & Clyde" and "Chess" in concert in the West End.

Gavin Kalin Productions, Limelight Productions, and ShowTime Management South Africa are co-producers.

"GMG Productions is incredibly excited to debut our production of WWRY in Singapore. The original production [which premiered in the West End in 2002] has been seen by over 16 million people worldwide. We can't think of a better title to come back with after such a long intermission," says GMG Productions CEO and WWRY producer Carlos Candal.

"We know the Singaporean audience loves Queen and Queen's music, so, although this production is not new to Singapore, we are putting together a newly reimagined set and costume design. We are confident that our WWRY showcase feels like a musical-plus-rock concert is one that the whole family can enjoy," says Mr. Candal.

GMG Productions have previously worked with popular theatrical titles "Cats," "Matilda," "The Lion King," "Les Miserables," "Wicked," "The Sound of Music," "West Side Story," and "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."

WWRY tells the story of two revolutionaries as they try to save rock-n-roll music in a post-apocalyptic world. In an age where algorithms predict our every preference, WWRY is a musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality," its official synopsis says.

The rock musical showcases 24 of Queen's biggest hits, such as "Killer Queen," "Under Pressure," "We Are the Champions," "Radio Ga Ga," "I Want to Break Free," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites the Dust," and the title song.

Tom Rogers ("9 to 5," "Big Fish") designs the new sets; Douglas O'Connell ("Sunset Boulevard," "Into the Woods"), video projections, and Sarah Mercade ("A Chorus Line," "The Wizard of Oz") designs the costumes.

Other members of the creative team are Mark Crossland, musical supervisor; Ryan Lee Seager, associate director; Ben Harrison, sound designer, and Megan Rarity, costume supervisor.

Image: GMG Productions and Selladoor Worldwide