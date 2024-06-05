Lea Salonga Gets Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singapore—As part of Madame Tussauds Singapore’s 10th-anniversary surprises, Tony winner and Disney Legend Lea Salonga is set to unveil her own wax figure in the third quarter of 2024.

Salonga, who rejoins fellow Tony winner Bernadette Peters in the Broadway transfer of Stephen Sondheim’s “Old Friends” in 2025, recently sat down with Madame Tussauds Singapore’s team of expert sculptors and artists in a sitting session.

“When my manager said this is happening, that Madame Tussauds is interested in making a wax figure of me, it was an absolute honor and privilege to be asked,” Salonga said during the sitting session.

“It’s fantastic,” she added.

Salonga will join the wax museum’s star-studded halls, which have been home to the wax figures of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, five-time Paralympic gold champion Yip Pin Xiu, Grammy winners Ed SHeeran and Dua Lipa, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, and K-Drama superstar Lee Min Ho.

“We’re truly excited and honored to have Lea’s wax figure,” said Elaine Quek, head of sales and marketing. “Madame Tussauds has always been about showcasing remarkable talent and bringing the audience closer to them through lifelike wax figures.

“We know a lot of people all over the world are excited to see Lea in wax. The whole Filipino community globally is beaming with pride, that’s why we know we had to reach out to her and make it happen here.”

Besides her signature roles in “Miss Saigon,” “Les Miserables,” and Disney’s “Mulan” and “Aladdin,” Salonga also supports social causes, such as those of the World Vision Organization and the American Red Cross Relief Fund. She has performed for six Philippine presidents, four American presidents, Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Madame Tussauds is located in Sentosa, Singapore.

