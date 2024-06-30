DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Premiere in Singapore

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” featuring the well-loved music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, makes its Singapore premiere at the Victoria Theatre, on October 11, 2024. Pangdemonium, a Singaporean theater company, presents the musical--a first in Southeast Asia.

“Dear Evan Hansen,” best known for its catchy, moving songs “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever,” and “You Will Be Found,” is a deeply personal contemporary musical that explores how a lie consumes a 17-year-old highschooler, which eventually affects his loved ones and the people around him.

“A letter that was never meant to be read; a lie that was never meant to be told; and a life he never dreamed he could have, Evan is about to get one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in,” its synopsis says.

The musical made its world premiere at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. in July 2015, which was followed by an Off-Broadway run at the Second Stage Theatre from March to May 2016, and its Broadway bow at the Music Box Theatre in Dec. 2016. On Broadway, it closed on Sept. 18, 2022; it played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances.

In its early try-outs up to its Broadway run, Ben Platt played Evan, which won him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. He also reprised the same role in the musical’s film adaptation in 2021.

In the Asia Pacific region, “Dear Evan Hansen,” produced by S&Co, premiered at the Chungmu Arts Center last March 28. Korea Musical Award-winning actor Park Kang-hyun, K-pop idol Kim Sung-kyu, and Lim Kyu-hyung alternated as Evan. This production is set to transfer to the Busan Dream Theatre starting July 4.

New touring productions have also been announced in Australia, produced by the Michael Cassel Group, and in the UK, produced by ATG Productions and Nottingham Playhouse.

In Singapore, producer Pangdemonium launched the “Under 25 Youth Fund,” which allows young people aged 25 and below access to $25 tickets.

DBS, The Maturity Trust, Holywell Foundation, Musim Mas Group, and Robert H.N. Ho Family Foundation Global are sponsors.

