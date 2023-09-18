BWW Offer: Get 20% Off Tickets to & JULIET in Singapore

& JULIET runs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 15, 2023, at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
BWW Offer: Get 20% Off Tickets to & JULIET in Singapore Photo 3 BWW Offer: Get 20% Off Tickets to & JULIET in Singapore
EPIC SOUNDSCAPES Comes to the Victoria Theatre This Week Photo 4 EPIC SOUNDSCAPES Comes to the Victoria Theatre This Week

BWW Offer: Get 20% Off Tickets to & JULIET in Singapore

Singapore--Tickets to the Asian premiere of Broadway and West End hit & JULIET are selling fast, and we don’t want you to miss the fun.  Presenter Base Entertainment Asia and BroadwayWorld are giving theatergoers an extra treat: 20% off the tickets to & JULIET by adding-to-cart and checking out tickets from this Click Here.

In the nine-time Tony-nominated musical & JULIET, Juliet of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” did not stab herself to death and, ultimately, ran away from her selfish and conservative parents.  Looking for a fresh start, sans the now dead Romeo, Juliet finds herself on a road trip to Paris with her besties April and May, a non-binary person, and her loyal second mother, the Nurse, Angelique.

& JULIET stars Lorinda May Merrypor (Juliet), Amy Lehpamer (Anne), Casey Donovan (Angelique), Rob Mills (Shakespeare), Hayden Tee (Lance), and Blake Appelqvist (Romeo).

They are joined by Jesse Dutlow (May), Yashith Fernando (Francois), Georgia Anderson (Susanna), Jade Delmiguez (Eleanor), James Elmer (Kempe), Riley Gill (Imogen/Benvolio), Jerome Javier (Thomas), Giorgia Kennedy (Judith), Jordan Koulos (Richard), Sarah Murr (Lady Capulet/Nell), Coby Njoroge (Augustine), Jake O’Brien (Fletcher), Olay Roberts (Henry), Jacob Rozario (Gregory), Selina Salgadoe (Gwynne), Sean Sinclair (Lord Capulet/Sly), Nathan James Tamati (Cuthbert), Romy Vuksan (Margaret), Aadhya Wijegoonawardena (Viola), and Imani Williams (Lucy).

Featuring songs by Max Martin, renowned record producer, songwriter, and five-time Grammy winner, and a book by David West Read, multiple Golden Globes and Emmy winner, & JULIET opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it has been playing to packed houses and has broken box office records at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, previously held by “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.”

Martin's hit songs "Since You've Been Gone" (Kelly Clarkson), "Roar" (Katy Perry), "...Baby One More Time" (Britney Spears), "Larger Than Life" (Backstreet Boys), "That's the Way It Is" (Celine Dion), "Can't Stop the Feeling" (Justin Timberlake), plus a brand-new song specially written for the show," are part of the exciting set of musical numbers.

The show’s original creative team includes David West Read (book), Max Martin (music and lyrics), Luke Sheppard (direction), Jennifer Weber (choreography), Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), and Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design).

Michael Cassel Group, with MTM/Leyline and presenter Base Entertainment Asia led by Chantal Prudhomme, brings & JULIET to Singapore.

& JULIET is produced on Broadway and internationally by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, and Martin Dodd.

Photo: Daniel Boud




RELATED STORIES - Singapore

1
EPIC SOUNDSCAPES Comes to the Victoria Theatre This Week Photo
EPIC SOUNDSCAPES Comes to the Victoria Theatre This Week

Epic Soundscapes comes to the Victoria Theatre this week. The performance is set for September 6, 2023.

2
Exclusive: Casey Donovan Deems & JULIET Gives You a Safe Space to Dream Photo
Exclusive: Casey Donovan Deems '& JULIET Gives You a Safe Space to Dream'

In the nine-time Tony-nominated musical '& Juliet,' Juliet of William Shakespeare’s 'Romeo and Juliet,' did not stab herself to death and, ultimately, ran away from her selfish and conservative parents. Looking for a fresh start, sans the now dead Romeo, Juliet finds herself on a road trip to Paris, together with her besties April and May, a non-binary person, and her loyal second mother, the Nurse, Angelique, played by popular Australian singer-actress Casey Donovan.

3
CANDLELIGHT ORCHESTRA: A TRIBUTE TO HANS ZIMMER Comes to Victoria Theatre Photo
CANDLELIGHT ORCHESTRA: A TRIBUTE TO HANS ZIMMER Comes to Victoria Theatre

Candlelight Orchestra: A Tribute to Hans Zimmer comes to Victoria Theatre this weekend. The performance is set for August 26.

4
New Opera Singapore Brings RUSALKA to the Victoria Theatre This Weekend Photo
New Opera Singapore Brings RUSALKA to the Victoria Theatre This Weekend

Directed by New Opera Singapore’s Artistic Director Ms. Jeong Ae Ree, with music direction by Chan Wei Shing and Chorus Master Chong Wai Lun, New Opera Singapore’s production of ‘Rusalka’ will premiere on the Singapore stage at Victoria Theatre on 19 August 2023, 7.30pm and 20 August 2023, 3pm.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engageme... (read more about this author)

BWW Offer: Get 20% Off Tickets to & JULIET in SingaporeBWW Offer: Get 20% Off Tickets to & JULIET in Singapore
Jaime Barcelon Makes LA Concert Debut, Sept. 28Jaime Barcelon Makes LA Concert Debut, Sept. 28
Video: RAMA, HARI's Ronelson Yadao Talks the Significance of Restaging Dance ClassicsVideo: RAMA, HARI's Ronelson Yadao Talks the Significance of Restaging Dance Classics
TWENTY QUESTIONS Gets Another Round of Performances (And Wine)!TWENTY QUESTIONS Gets Another Round of Performances (And Wine)!

Videos

Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Singapore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT
Daftar & Login Resmi WG87 (8/17-6/28)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# & Juliet
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (9/21-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You