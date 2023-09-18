BWW Offer: Get 20% Off Tickets to & JULIET in Singapore

Singapore--Tickets to the Asian premiere of Broadway and West End hit & JULIET are selling fast, and we don’t want you to miss the fun. Presenter Base Entertainment Asia and BroadwayWorld are giving theatergoers an extra treat: 20% off the tickets to & JULIET by adding-to-cart and checking out tickets from this Click Here.

In the nine-time Tony-nominated musical & JULIET, Juliet of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” did not stab herself to death and, ultimately, ran away from her selfish and conservative parents. Looking for a fresh start, sans the now dead Romeo, Juliet finds herself on a road trip to Paris with her besties April and May, a non-binary person, and her loyal second mother, the Nurse, Angelique.

& JULIET stars Lorinda May Merrypor (Juliet), Amy Lehpamer (Anne), Casey Donovan (Angelique), Rob Mills (Shakespeare), Hayden Tee (Lance), and Blake Appelqvist (Romeo).

They are joined by Jesse Dutlow (May), Yashith Fernando (Francois), Georgia Anderson (Susanna), Jade Delmiguez (Eleanor), James Elmer (Kempe), Riley Gill (Imogen/Benvolio), Jerome Javier (Thomas), Giorgia Kennedy (Judith), Jordan Koulos (Richard), Sarah Murr (Lady Capulet/Nell), Coby Njoroge (Augustine), Jake O’Brien (Fletcher), Olay Roberts (Henry), Jacob Rozario (Gregory), Selina Salgadoe (Gwynne), Sean Sinclair (Lord Capulet/Sly), Nathan James Tamati (Cuthbert), Romy Vuksan (Margaret), Aadhya Wijegoonawardena (Viola), and Imani Williams (Lucy).

Featuring songs by Max Martin, renowned record producer, songwriter, and five-time Grammy winner, and a book by David West Read, multiple Golden Globes and Emmy winner, & JULIET opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it has been playing to packed houses and has broken box office records at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, previously held by “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.”

Martin's hit songs "Since You've Been Gone" (Kelly Clarkson), "Roar" (Katy Perry), "...Baby One More Time" (Britney Spears), "Larger Than Life" (Backstreet Boys), "That's the Way It Is" (Celine Dion), "Can't Stop the Feeling" (Justin Timberlake), plus a brand-new song specially written for the show," are part of the exciting set of musical numbers.

The show’s original creative team includes David West Read (book), Max Martin (music and lyrics), Luke Sheppard (direction), Jennifer Weber (choreography), Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), and Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design).

Michael Cassel Group, with MTM/Leyline and presenter Base Entertainment Asia led by Chantal Prudhomme, brings & JULIET to Singapore.

& JULIET is produced on Broadway and internationally by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, and Martin Dodd.

Photo: Daniel Boud