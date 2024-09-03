DISGRACED is Now Playing at Singapore Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disgraced by Ayad Akhtar is running now through 7 September 2024 at KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT.

Located in a spacious Upper East Side apartment in New York, Amir has worked hard to achieve the American Dream. With South Asian Muslim roots, he has gone on to become a successful lawyer, has a beautiful American wife and even a wardrobe of $600 custom-tailored shirts.



But when Amir hosts a dinner party for his African American colleague and her Jewish husband, the initially pleasant evening erupts into a volatile argument over race, religion and class in the modern world.



Set in post 9/11 America, Disgraced, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Ayad Akhtar takes you on a journey, exploring the clash between modernity and faith.



Disgraced takes an honest, rare and exciting look into how we define ourselves and our beliefs in the modern world.

