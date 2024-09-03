News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DISGRACED is Now Playing at Singapore Repertory Theatre

Performances run now through 7 September 2024.

Disgraced by Ayad Akhtar is running now through 7 September 2024 at KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT.

Located in a spacious Upper East Side apartment in New York, Amir has worked hard to achieve the American Dream. With South Asian Muslim roots, he has gone on to become a successful lawyer, has a beautiful American wife and even a wardrobe of $600 custom-tailored shirts.

But when Amir hosts a dinner party for his African American colleague and her Jewish husband, the initially pleasant evening erupts into a volatile argument over race, religion and class in the modern world.

Set in post 9/11 America, Disgraced, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Ayad Akhtar takes you on a journey, exploring the clash between modernity and faith.

Disgraced takes an honest, rare and exciting look into how we define ourselves and our beliefs in the modern world.




