Sing'theatre Academy Will Host BEST OF BROADWAY Starring The Showstoppers

Kickstarting the celebration of Sing'theatre Academy's 10th anniversary, "Best of Broadway" presented by the Showstoppers from Sing'theatre Academy, is a vibrant homage to the magic of musical theatre.

Directed by TJ Taylor, the concert will showcase a variety of songs from classic and contemporary musicals, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. With 42 talented performers involved, the production promises to be a grand spectacle. In addition to TJ’s direction of the big number, some Showstoppers will also take on the role of assistant directors, lending their creative talents to direct certain numbers.

From the heartfelt ballads of "RENT" to the high-energy numbers of "GREASE" the show will take the audience on a journey appealing to both long-time musical theatre enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

"Looking back on the past ten years, I am filled with immense pride in what Sing'theatre has achieved. When I opened the first class in September 2014 with six teenagers, I could never have imagined the profound impact it would have on hundreds of lives. This milestone is a testament to the power of the arts and the dedication of everyone involved." - Nathalie Ribette, Sing’theatre Head of Academy

Now in its 7th year The Showstoppers program allows adults from all walks of life with a hidden passion for musicals to audition and take to the stage in a fully produced show.

Over the last seven years many graduates have moved on to professional careers in the theatre.

Isabelle Demaude-Yau, a student from our pioneer batch, shared, “When I first arrived in Singapore, Sing'theatre helped me find a community that extends far beyond a shared love of music and theatre. It seems to radiate positivity and camaraderie.”

The community we’ve built is at the heart of Sing'theatre Academy. Our alumni are thrilled to be reunited and share the stage once again. Their deep connection to this community has left a lasting impact on their lives, and their excitement to be back together speaks volumes about the bonds formed here.

For those looking to immerse themselves in the best of Musical Theatre, this is a must-see event, showcasing the exceptional talents of Sing'theatre Academy's adults' students.

Join in for a night of spectacular music and entertainment that will leave you humming your favourite show tunes long after the final curtain call.

