Performances will begin in March 2025 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

By: Aug. 05, 2024
Wicked will return to Singapore next year! Performances will begin in March 2025 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

The Wizard is calling! Step into the Emerald City in 2025 as the award-winning
Broadway musical returns to cast its magical spell on Singapore once more. More than 20 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world and has been seen by over 67 million people. Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards® and six Drama Desk Awards.

Presales begin on 12 August with the public sale on 16 August. Learn more about purchasing tickets here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Base Entertainment ASIA (@baseasia)




