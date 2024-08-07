Village Theatre Begins 2024-2025 Season Intimate New Adaptation of CAMELOT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The timeless legend of King Arthur, Guenevere and Lancelot is told as never before in an intimate, eight-actor adaptation of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot by David Lee (co-creator of Frasier), coming to Village Theatre in Issaquah from September 10 to October 13, 2024, and in Everett from October 19 to November 10, 2024.

Camelot director and Village Theatre Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr chose Lee's 2016 adaptation for its intimate approach, perfect for Village Theatre's spaces; and for its primary focus on the beloved songs – including some of which are frequently cut other productions.

“The music of Camelot is the quintessence of musical theater — gorgeous, perfect tunes that capture the human experience like nothing else in the canon,” says Immerwahr. “Lee's adaptation centers and focuses the story back on the legendary love triangle of Arthur, Guenevere and Lancelot in an exquisite new adaptation that highlights all of the incredible songs at its heart.”

The original 1960 production of Camelot won four Tony Awards and ran on Broadway for 873 performances. Listeners across the country fell in love with the sweeping score of the original cast recording, which featured Julie Andrews, Richard Burton and Robert Goulet, and ran on the Billboard Top Album charts in 1961.

Immerwahr last directed The Fantasticks and Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood at Village Theatre. Village has assembled a creative team that features several returning Village artists including Music Director Michael Nutting (Once on This Island) and Choreographer Kathryn Van Meter (Hello, Dolly!).

The cast includes Harter Clingman (Arthur), Rhys Daly (Tom, Dance Captain), Jadd Davis (Lionel, u/s Lancelot), Nik Hagen (Squire Dap, Mordred), Adam James King (Lancelot), Brandon O'Neill (Dinadan), Matthew Posner (Sagramore, u/s Arthur), and Jessica Skerritt (Guenevere).

Understudies include Lucas Delamarter (u/s Mordred, u/s Tom), Julian Schrenzel (u/s Sagramore), Christopher Sweet (u/s Dinadan, u/s Lionel), and Karin Terry (u/s Guenevere).

Creating our Arthurian world are Set Designer Parmida Ziaei, Costume Designer Pete Rush, Lighting Designer Alberto Segarra, Sound Designer Robertson Witmer, Intimacy Director/Fight Choreographer Geoff Alm, and Stage Manager Ruth Eitemiller.

The creative team also includes Associate Director Charlie Johnson, Associate Choreographer Mackenzie Malhotra, Associate Music Director Aimee Hong, Vocal Coach Aaron M. Davis Norman, Dialect Coach Yusef D Seevers, and New York Casting by Geoff Josselson, CSA.

Single tickets can be purchased now through Village Theatre's box office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street N) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Avenue), by phone at (425) 392-2202, or online at VillageTheatre.org/Camelot.

