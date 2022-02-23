THIS GIRL LAUGHS, THIS GIRL CRIES, THIS GIRL DOES NOTHING Opens at ArtsWest in March

Finegan Kruckemeyer's irresistibly charming THIS GIRL LAUGHS, THIS GIRL CRIES, THIS GIRL DOES NOTHING opens at ArtsWest in West Seattle on March 17, running through April 10.

Playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer has had 100 commissioned plays performed on six continents and translated into eight languages. He has received 42 awards (at least one each year since 2002) including the 2017 Mickey Miners Lifetime Achievement Award and the 2015 David Williamson Award for Excellence in Australian Playwrighting. As one of the most published playwrights for young audiences in the United States, he is committed to making strong and respectful work for children, which acknowledges them as astute audience members outside the play, and worthy subjects within. Other works by Kruckemeyer include The Boy at the Edge of Everything, Man Covets Bird, The Girl Who Forgot to Sing Badly, and Love.

Making her ArtsWest directorial debut, Johamy Morales is a 20 year veteran of Theatre for Young Audiences, currently serving as the Director of Education and Engagement, and on the Artistic Advisory Circle for Seattle Children's Theatre, and as a council member for the Reimagine: New Plays by BIPOC in TYA. Johamy has worked with various communities and nonprofit organizations both nationally and internationally including US State Department, US Embassy & Consulate of India, La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage, South Africa's Grahamstown National Arts Festival, Creede Repertory Theatre, Interlochen Center for the Arts, American Alliance for Education & Theatre, Child's Play: Write Now, First Stage, Hope College, Fort Lewis College, University of San Diego, Esperanza Charter School, and Columbus Refugee & Immigration Services. Johamy Morales holds an MFA in acting from The Ohio State University, with a specialization in devising new works, and a BA in Theatre from San Diego State University.

"It has been over two years since I was in a rehearsal room and it feels energizing to return!" Johamy shares. "During the absences of theatre I deeply missed the ritual of gathering in community to share stories that reflect the human experience. With THIS GIRL LAUGHS, I hope to share the impact that love, courage, transformation, and imagination has on a young person's life. I am excited to inspire young people with this piece, to hold on to their sense of adventure and play, while inviting adults to indulge in life's adventure through this epic journey that transcends."

THIS GIRL LAUGHS marks the ArtsWest debut of all five actors in the production, including each of the three sisters. Albienne will be portrayed by Mara Palma, who has previously worked at Cafe Nordo, Centerstage, theater simple, and the Intiman Emerging Artist Program. Bella Orobaton, a graduate of Cornish College of the Arts, will be making her professional stage debut as Beatrix. And taking on the role of Carmen is another recent Cornish Graduate, Lola Rei Fukushima, who was also cast in ArtsWest's forthcoming production of miku, and the gods.

Playing the parents of the triplets among other roles are Anjelica McMillan as Mother/Narrator (The Revolutionists at Theatre 22, Behold the Dreamers at Book-It Repertory Theatre), and Tyler Campbell, a recent Seattle transplant, as Father/Narrator.

Familiar faces at ArtsWest include Costume Designer Jocelyne Fowler, whose designs were seen at ArtsWest in Saint Joan, Head Over Heels, The Last World Octopus Wrestling Champion, and Office Hour. Sound Designer Erin Bednarz has previously designed at ArtsWest for Head Over Heels as well as been a performer in Peerless.

The creative team also features Scenic & Lighting Designer Matthew McCarren (Cleveland Opera Theatre, Hawaii Performing Arts Festival), Properties Master Antonieta Castillo Carpio (Seattle Rep, Seattle Public Theatre, Seattle Shakespeare Theatre), and Stage Manager Brandon Weglin.