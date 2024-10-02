THE LITTLE HUMPBACKED HORSE Comes to Theatre33 This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre33 will showcase the 2024 Community Family Play “The Little Humpbacked Horse,” a magical and kind tale based on the story by Peter Yershov. Over 40 families will tell the story of Ivan, who is aided by his sidekick, the humpbacked horse.

The community member performers ages 4 years old and up will tell this classical tale on October 12 and 13th, 2024 at the Meydenbauer Center. The tale is presented in Russian without English subtitles. However, the language of theatre is action - come and enjoy this visual feast!

Directed by Marianna Chebotaryova.

Meydenbauer Center

11100 NE 6th St

Bellevue, WA 98004

Performance Dates and Times

– October 12, 2024 at 5 pm

– October 13, 2024 at 1 pm

– October 13, 2024 at 5 pm

Comments

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP