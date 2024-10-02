News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE LITTLE HUMPBACKED HORSE Comes to Theatre33 This Month

Performances run October 12-13.

By: Oct. 02, 2024
THE LITTLE HUMPBACKED HORSE Comes to Theatre33 This Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Theatre33 will showcase the 2024 Community Family Play “The Little Humpbacked Horse,” a magical and kind tale based on the story by Peter Yershov. Over 40 families will tell the story of Ivan, who is aided by his sidekick, the humpbacked horse. 

LATEST NEWS

THE LITTLE HUMPBACKED HORSE Comes to Theatre33 This Month
Review: MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT at Taproot Theatre
Spotlight: THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH at Bagley Wright Theater
Review: TCHAIKOVSKY SYMPHONY NO. 4 at Benaroya Hall

The community member performers ages 4 years old and up will tell this classical tale on October 12 and 13th, 2024 at the Meydenbauer Center. The tale is presented in Russian without English subtitles.  However, the language of theatre is action - come and enjoy this visual feast!

Directed by Marianna Chebotaryova. 

Meydenbauer Center
11100 NE 6th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Performance Dates and Times

– October 12, 2024 at 5 pm

– October 13, 2024 at 1 pm

– October 13, 2024 at 5 pm




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.


SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP










Videos