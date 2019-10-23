Sound Theatre To Premiere REPARATIONS In Historic Langston Hughes Building

After Sound Theatre's four-time Gregory nominated work in 2019 (including Theatre of the Year), Associate Artistic Director Jay O'Leary will kick off Sound Theatre's 2020 season with the world premiere of REPARATIONS by Darren Canady in co-production with Langston Hughes PERFORMING ARTS INSTITUTE. Examining the secrets and traumas we carry in our bloodlines, playwright Darren Canady urges us to inch closer and closer to decolonizing and deconstructing the dominant narrative.



"There is an insolent man who has said 'go back to where you came from' ... playwright Darren Canady takes us there and reveals the truth buried within our American soil." - Director Jay O'Leary SYNOPSIS: Oklahoma. The near future. A new technology developed to help humans harness the power of their own blood to relive history promises to give Rory the chance to hit a major payday. Played out over three time periods, Rory's quest to uncover and honor the truth of her family's past has far-reaching effects she could have never imagined.



REPARATIONS has been developed through readings and workshops at The Playwrights Realm (New York, NY), Penumbra Theatre (Minneapolis, MN), and the Unicorn Theatre (Kansas City, MO). It also presented as part of Pork Filled Productions' 2017 UNLEASHED Festival (Seattle, WA), where Darren first met Jay. The two have been inseparable since.



The cast features: Tracy Michelle Hughes (Skeleton Crew, ArtsWest), Aishe Keita (Familiar, Seattle Rep), Allyson Lee Brown (Citizen: an American Lyric), Brandon Jones Mooney, and Anthony Lee Simmons.





