Seattle Shakespeare Company Brings ROMEO AND JULIET Education Tour to the Center Theatre

Performances run February 21-23. 

By: Jan. 29, 2025
Seattle Shakespeare Company Brings ROMEO AND JULIET Education Tour to the Center Theatre Image
Seattle Shakespeare Company has announced three performances of their Romeo and Juliet Education Tour at Center Theatre, February 21-23. 

In a violent world, their families enmeshed in a bloody feud, young Romeo and Juliet fall in love. Despite the many obstacles standing in their way, they’re determined to find a happily ever after together. The education tour of Romeo and Juliet features a 90-minute performance, with a nimble five-person cast playing several parts.

For almost 20 years, Seattle Shakespeare has taken abridged versions of Shakespeare plays to schools all around the state. Our tour reaches students who often do not have access to professional Shakespeare productions. Time and again, we get praise from students who had difficulty reading Shakespeare's works in class but loved our tour performances.




