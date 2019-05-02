SONGS FOR STELLA To Benefit The Altwies-Thone Family At Royal Room May 22

The daughter of Hans Altwies and Amy Thone has been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a malignant cancer. Friends are raising funds to allow Hans and Amy to focus on taking care of both of their daughters above everything else during this time.

On Wednesday May 22, musicians connected with Seattle's theatre community will offer a benefit concert at the Royal Room in Columbia City to help with this effort.

Sarah Rudinoff will emcee and probably sit in with every band; musical participants include the Victor Janusz Band (featuring Medearis Dixson, Spencer Hoveskeland & Steve White, late of the Blue Man Group; the Julia Francis Band (featuring Cirke, Joseph Barton & Darrell Warren); Off the Hook featuring Miss Mamie Lavona (with Brian Smith, Lew Foust, Ponce Bautista, Sydney Wolfe, Billy Crumbaker, and Jeremy Shask); and The Klein Party (Eric Ray Anderson, Joe Casalini, Brandon Campbell, Mark Lutwak & Sabrina Pope) with special guest, Caitlin Frances.

The concert is all-ages and family friendly. Doors open at 6PM; musicians will perform from 7-10PM. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for 18 and under. Advance tickets may be purchased at https://StellaSongs.brownpapertickets.com. Additional donations will be solicited during the evening.

People who are unable to attend, but who wish to contribute can do so online at https://www.gofundme.com/stella-for-star.

For all those who want to help in a tangible way for this lengthy fight to Stella's recovery, donations to help keep this family focused on recovery would be an incredible boon to these people, who are such a beautiful, generous, and passionate keystone to our lives

