RIVERDANCE Tickets On Sale This Week At The Paramount Theatre

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation will visit Seattle for a special weekend of performances at The Paramount Theatre from May 30 – June 1. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, January 21 at 10 am.

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time, Riverdance will welcome “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, Director of Riverdance said “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation recently launched with a special performance on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, seen by over 31 million people, and marks the first return of Riverdance to North America following the wildly successful three-year 25th Anniversary Show. The 25th Anniversary Show tour included a sold-out, two-week inaugural run at Washington DC’s historic Kennedy Center, a special performance for President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and national television appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America GMA3 and Watch What Happens Live. The 2023 Tour kicked off with a special performance on America’s Got Talent, seen by over 7 million people across the country.

For the complete Riverdance 30 – The New Generation 2025 North American Tour schedule and updates, please visit www.riverdance.com.

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

Riverdance The Animated Adventure was released on Netflix in the United States on January 14, 2022, where it swiftly landed a spot on the streamer’s Global Top 10 list. With an original score by Grammy Award-winning composer Bill Whelan, the animated musical comedy features the incredible craft and skill of the Riverdance troupe by utilizing motion capture of their performances to create the animated dancing in the film. Tour lead dancers Maggie Darlington and Anna Mai Fitzpatrick and Executive Producer/Director Padraic Moyles were involved with the dance production for the film, while tour musicians Mark Alfred and Tara Howley play on the film score.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of more than two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation is designed by lead designer Peter Canning, featuring sets by Alan Farquharson, lighting by Andrew Voller and video by Cosmo AV along with costumes by Joan Bergin and sound by Michael O’Gorman.

Tickets will be available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10am to 6pm). Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by emailing Groups@BroadwayAtTheParamount.com.

