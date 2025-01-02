NEW YEAR, NEW MUSICALS to be Presented By Gaisma Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gaisma Theatre Group is back to celebrate the New Year with New Musicals! Gaisma Theatre Group will present New Year, New Musicals on January 12 at Aspire Repertory Theatre.

Gaisma's mission is to support musical theatre writers of Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. The evening will feature performances from some of our favorite local writers and performers. Performances include pieces from:

Buried Deep by Jeremy Berdin, performed by Sonja Waters; Plane Girl by Julia Sonya-Koyfman, Hayley Goldenberg, and Canaan J. Harris performed by Caitlin Sarwono and Rebecca Cort; Hijinx & Sue by Daniel Wolfert and Jessi Pitts performed by Walden Barnett, Whitney Shafer, Roze Hsu, Rebecca Cort, and Rylynn Davis; Finding Our Way Back by Koryn Orcutt and Michael Nutting performed by Koryn Orcutt, Kataka Corn and Jadd Davis; The Mona Lisa Affair by John Engerman performed by Jason Marr; and a showcase of various projects by Isaiah Hsu. The event is hosted by co-founder Pauls Macs.

