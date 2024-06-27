Latitude Theatre Presents MISS HOLMES by Christopher M. Walsh

All performances are at TPS Center Theatre at the Seattle Center Armory (1st Floor) 305 Harrison Street in Seattle.
Latitude Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Miss Holmes by Christopher M. Walsh, running August 2-25, 2024, at TPS Center Stage Theatre.
Sherlock Holmes is hot on the trail of a murderer, but there are many obstacles in her way: her brother Mycroft's interference, corrupt cops, and a society that doesn't understand that a woman's proper place is in-vestigation! Teaming up with her new friend, Dr. Dorothy Watson, Sherlock chases her quarry through the back alleys of London, the halls of Bedlam, and the unexpected confines of the Royal Free Hospital. The game is afoot. It's her move.
Under the direction of Jane Ryan, the cast of ten includes Camilla Kintana, Jesica Avellone, Bjorn Anders, Lizzy Bennett, Noah Fletcher, Caitlin Frances, Rowan Gallagher, Ali Kidder-Mostrom, Brian Pucheu, and Jonathan Swindle. Understudies are Audrey Herold, Stacey Bush, and Brandon Riel. The Miss Holmes creative team includes Erik Furuheim (scenic designer), Charlie Sandford (sound designer/ composer), Montse Garza (lighting designer), Kilah Williams (costume designer), Skye Farrell (props designer), Raya Tuffaha (fight choreographer), Rowan Gallagher (dialect coach) and Kylee Hozian (stage manager).
All performances are at TPS Center Theatre at the Seattle Center Armory (1st Floor) 305 Harrison Street in Seattle.
Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door, with discounts available for TPS members, TeenTix & theatrical union members. Tickets to all performances can be purchased at www.latitudetheatre.org or by calling (425) 835-2794. Group sales are available by calling.
Performances run August 2-25 with the following schedule:
Friday, August 2, 7:30pm – Preview Performance (all tickets are $25)
Saturday, August 3, 7:30pm* – Opening Night
Sunday, August 4, 2pm
Monday, August 5, 7:30pm – Pay What You Can. A food drive to benefit local food banks. Donate non-perishable food items for discounts and/or free tickets! Bring in 1 canned good for a $10 discount, Bring 3 canned goods and get into the show for FREE! Discounted tickets are first come– first served, at the door only. Tickets purchased in-advance for August 5 are regular price.
Thursday, August 8, 7:30pm
Friday, August 9, 7:30pm
Saturday, August 10, 2pm
Saturday, August 10, 7:30pm
Thursday, August 15, 7:30pm
Friday, August 16, 7:30pm
Saturday, August 17, 7:30pm
Sunday, August 18, 2pm
Thursday, August 22, 7:30pm
Friday, August 23, 7:30pm
Saturday, August 24, 7:30pm
Sunday, August 25, 2pm – Closing Performance
Latitude Theatre is a Seattle-based theatre company producing plays from around the world. Our focus is on translated works, exploring our world through the lens of parallel realities, and fostering the Seattle theatre community. We are bringing artists together to create new works, to develop their stage combat skills, and to incorporate their experiences, backgrounds, and identities to theatrical works from around the globe. Visit www.latitudetheatre.org for more information.
Videos