Latitude Theatre Presents MISS HOLMES by Christopher M. Walsh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Latitude Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Miss Holmes by Christopher M. Walsh, running August 2-25, 2024, at TPS Center Stage Theatre.

Sherlock Holmes is hot on the trail of a murderer, but there are many obstacles in her way: her brother Mycroft's interference, corrupt cops, and a society that doesn't understand that a woman's proper place is in-vestigation! Teaming up with her new friend, Dr. Dorothy Watson, Sherlock chases her quarry through the back alleys of London, the halls of Bedlam, and the unexpected confines of the Royal Free Hospital. The game is afoot. It's her move.

Under the direction of Jane Ryan, the cast of ten includes Camilla Kintana, Jesica Avellone, Bjorn Anders, Lizzy Bennett, Noah Fletcher, Caitlin Frances, Rowan Gallagher, Ali Kidder-Mostrom, Brian Pucheu, and Jonathan Swindle. Understudies are Audrey Herold, Stacey Bush, and Brandon Riel. The Miss Holmes creative team includes Erik Furuheim (scenic designer), Charlie Sandford (sound designer/ composer), Montse Garza (lighting designer), Kilah Williams (costume designer), Skye Farrell (props designer), Raya Tuffaha (fight choreographer), Rowan Gallagher (dialect coach) and Kylee Hozian (stage manager).

All performances are at TPS Center Theatre at the Seattle Center Armory (1st Floor) 305 Harrison Street in Seattle.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door, with discounts available for TPS members, TeenTix & theatrical union members. Tickets to all performances can be purchased at www.latitudetheatre.org or by calling (425) 835-2794. Group sales are available by calling.

Performances run August 2-25 with the following schedule:

Friday, August 2, 7:30pm – Preview Performance (all tickets are $25)

Saturday, August 3, 7:30pm* – Opening Night

Sunday, August 4, 2pm

Monday, August 5, 7:30pm – Pay What You Can. A food drive to benefit local food banks. Donate non-perishable food items for discounts and/or free tickets! Bring in 1 canned good for a $10 discount, Bring 3 canned goods and get into the show for FREE! Discounted tickets are first come– first served, at the door only. Tickets purchased in-advance for August 5 are regular price.

Thursday, August 8, 7:30pm

Friday, August 9, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 10, 2pm

Saturday, August 10, 7:30pm

Thursday, August 15, 7:30pm

Friday, August 16, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 17, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 18, 2pm

Thursday, August 22, 7:30pm

Friday, August 23, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 24, 7:30pm

Sunday, August 25, 2pm – Closing Performance

About Latitude Theatre:

Latitude Theatre is a Seattle-based theatre company producing plays from around the world. Our focus is on translated works, exploring our world through the lens of parallel realities, and fostering the Seattle theatre community. We are bringing artists together to create new works, to develop their stage combat skills, and to incorporate their experiences, backgrounds, and identities to theatrical works from around the globe. Visit www.latitudetheatre.org for more information.

Comments