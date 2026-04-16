Video: First Look at APPROPRIATE at Seattle Rep

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Seattle Rep has released first look footage of APPROPRIATE, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' 2024 Tony Award-winning drama now playing through May 10, 2026 at the Bagley Wright Theater in Seattle.

Directed by Timothy McCuen Piggee, the play follows the Lafayette family as they descend upon their late father's crumbling plantation home for an estate sale, only to unearth an appalling secret that pits them against one another. Smart, incendiary, and never before produced in Seattle, the work depicts a Southern family wrestling with a destructive inheritance and the legacy they want to leave for the next generation. BWW called it a production that has "knocked it out of the park."

The cast features Jen Taylor as Antoinette "Toni" Lafayette, Tim Gouran as Beauregard "Bo" Lafayette, Angela DiMarco as Rachael Kramer-Lafayette, Billy Finn as Francois "Franz" Lafayette, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick as River Rayner, Jonas Winburn as Rhys Thurston, Ellie Getman as Cassidy "Cassie" Kramer-Lafayette, and Nolan Keany and August Mattfeld as Ainsley Kramer-Lafayette.

The creative team includes Carey Wong (scenic design), Trevor Bowen (costumes), Robert J. Aguilar (lighting), and Phillip Johnson (sound), with Sarah Harlett as intimacy director and Geoffrey Alm as fight director.

APPROPRIATE runs approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes with one intermission. Special performances include English open captions on April 23 and April 29, a sensory-friendly performance on April 25, and an ASL and audio-described performance on May 2. For tickets and information, visit Seattle Rep online or call the box office at 206-443-2222.