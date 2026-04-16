5th Avenue Theatre Will Present World Premiere Musical ALICE IN NEVERLAND

The 5th Avenue Theatre will present Alice in Neverland, a brand-new musical adventure will take place June 11-27, 2027, as the previously unannounced title to its 2026/27 season lineup. This imaginative world premiere brings together the whimsy of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and the wonder of Peter Pan in a wholly original story filled with music, magic, and unexpected twists.

The production joins The 5th's five-show season which also includes: A Chorus Line, The Wizard of Oz, and the first national tours of both Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical and Maybe Happy Ending. Both first national tours are co-presented with Seattle Theatre Group and will be performed at The 5th Avenue Theatre.

“This is exactly the kind of theatrical event we love to champion,” said The 5th's executive & artistic director Bill Berry. “Alice in Neverland is inventive, dazzling, and emotionally resonant. It takes two stories audiences think they know and transforms them into something entirely new. We're thrilled to be part of bringing this new show to life and know Seattle's audiences are going to fall in love with it.”

A sequel to Alice in Wonderland. A prequel to Peter Pan. 20 years after her journey down the rabbit hole, Alice's life has fallen apart. She can't shake the fear that her happiest days are behind her. Desperate to feel alive again, she sets out to return to Wonderland. Instead, she lands in Neverland. What begins as a high-flying adventure quickly becomes something far more dangerous.

With book, music, and lyrics by Phil Kenny and Reston Williams, direction by Catie Davis, and choreography by Dominique Kelley, Alice in Neverland is a sweeping new musical that explores the magic of reclaiming childhood–and the sacrifice required to never grow up.

“From the moment I first read Alice in Neverland, I was hooked on the way the writers have intertwined these two stories,” said director Catie Davis. “It's no longer possible for me to imagine one without the other. Alice is a woman looking to recapture the adventure of her childhood, and her choices in Neverland set into motion the events of the Peter Pan story. The opportunities to create theatrical magic as we weave these worlds and characters together are thrilling.”

The production will be co-produced with Alliance Theatre in Atlanta. Casting for the production will be a collaboration between both theatres and feature a selection of actors from Seattle, Atlanta, and New York City. Additional details on the full creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.

“The 5th is iconic,” said writer Phil Kenny. “Shows that premiere there often go on to have a life far beyond Seattle, and we're honored to be part of that legacy. The enthusiasm and belief in Alice in Neverland has been extraordinary, and knowing The 5th is behind this show makes us even more excited to share it with the world.”

The 2026/27 season runs September 15, 2026 to August 1, 2027. Five-show season subscriptions start at $180 per person and are available now. Subscriptions include free parking, extra ticket discounts, and concession perks.