Review: LES MISÉRABLES at The Paramount Theatre

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Jaedynn Latter in Les Misérables at

The Paramount Theatre. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Few shows carry the legacy and emotional weight of Les Misérables. With sweeping, unforgettable melodies and a story that has resonated across generations, the 2026 National Tour delivers a theatrical experience that leaves audiences deeply impacted. The Paramount Theatre is fortunate to host one of its stops, and this production is not to be missed.

We meet the characters of Les Misérables in 19th-century France and join them on a life-changing journey full of shattered dreams, unfulfilled love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption. This newly reimagined touring production feels both fresh and familiar, striking a careful balance between honoring the classic staging and embracing a modern theatrical lens.

The visual design is immediately arresting. Set and image designer Matt Kinley creates striking stage compositions, while projections from Fifty-Nine Productions, in collaboration with Finn Ross, bring the show's world vividly to life. The seamless interplay of moving digital backdrops, detailed set pieces, and atmospheric effects, like the rolling fog, enhances a story already powerful enough to stand on its own. Lighting Designer Paule Constable ties everything together with precision, ensuring each moment lands with clarity and emotional impact.

The costumes, as with many productions of Les Misérables, are outstanding. The original costume designs for this production are by Andreane Neofitou, with additional designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills. One memorable costume is Cosette’s flowing pink dress, which beautifully contrasts with Éponine’s more understated look, visually reinforcing the differences between their worlds.

The cast of Les Misérables at

The Paramount Theatre. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

The impressively large cast flows together so well that the three-hour show feels like less than 60 minutes. With exquisite ensemble work and otherworldly performances from the lead performers, this production of Les Misérables is unlike any I have ever seen. No matter how many times you’ve seen the movie, witnessed it on stage, or listened to the cast recording, this is one production you truly should not skip. You can read all about the entire cast here.

Every single person on the stage is a standout, but there are a few who remain on my mind. The first, and most obvious, would be Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean. It’s hard to put into words the excellence that is Cartell’s portrayal of the prisoner turned devoted father. In addition to one of the smoothest and most melodic voices I’ve ever heard, Cartell’s understanding and connection to the role is felt by every single person in the theatre. This truly comes as no surprise, considering he has played the role over 1,700 times, and it is evident in his fluidity of movement and the beauty of his “Bring Him Home.” For three hours, he is truly Jean Valjean.

Another standout for me is Jaedynn Latter as Éponine. From the minute she steps on stage with the unmistakable energy the role demands to be believable, to the final moment we share with her, Latter is entirely captivating and hard to look away from. Her deep understanding of Éponine’s battles catapults the role to the next level and physically has me holding my breath at moments. Not to mention hers is the best rendition of “On My Own” that I could have ever imagined. I’m very excited to continue following Latter to see what she does next.

There’s no denying that Les Misérables is a monumental undertaking, for both those who perform it and those who experience it. Beyond its scale and artistry, its themes of inequality, justice, and revolution remain as relevant as ever. It’s a near-perfect musical, and this production is a powerful reminder of why it endures.

One note: arrive early. Late seating is held for 14 minutes after the show begins, and those opening moments are far too important to miss.

Les Misérables runs until April 19, 2026, at The Paramount Theatre. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.stgpresents.org/

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