Beloved Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To ACT

ACT Contemporary Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the 49th year of the beloved theatrical classic, A Christmas Carol. Originally adapted for the stage in 1976 by ACT founder Gregory Falls, this season's production will see the return of Seattle actor Darragh Kennan in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge. This beloved holiday tradition is directed by ACT Core Company member & Seattle favorite R. Hamilton Wright and promises to be a delight for audiences of all ages.

The timeless magic of Charles Dickens' plays in ACT's Allen Theatre November 29 – December 27. Tickets and discounted tickets for groups of 10+ are available now at acttheatre.org or by calling the ACT Box Office at (206) 292-7676. ACT also offers 3 student matinees on December 4, 5, and 11.

“In 1976, ACT founder Greg Falls adapted Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Hundreds of actors, technicians, artisans, stage managers, dressers, directors, choreographers, and staff have worked on 48 productions of this holiday mainstay since Jimmy Carter ran for President,” said Director R. Hamilton Wright. “Over nearly a half-century, ACT's production has seen many changes - but through it all the spirit of Dickens' story persists and each time we tell his story, each time we sing ‘A Christmas Carol', the beating heart of the play a tale of love lost, love spurned and, eventually, love triumphant - guides us, informs us, and ultimately delights us. Hallelujah! We get to do it again!”

"It is great to bring this wonderful annual tradition back for its 49th year”, said ACT's Interim Producing Artistic Director Elisabeth Farwell-Moreland. “Folks who saw the show as children are now bringing their children - and grandchildren - to see Greg Falls' classic adaptation of Dickens' haunting holiday tale. In so many ways, this is what the show is about - honoring the past, present and future."

ACT Contemporary Theatre is proud to present accessible performances of A Christmas Carol, including Sensory Friendly, ASL Interpreted, and Audio Described performances. All performances offer closed captioning systems, Williams Sound Audio Equipment, and large print programs available by request.

MEET THE CAST

A Christmas Carol features Darragh Kennan (ACT: Oslo; Romeo & Juliet) in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge; Avery Clark (ACT: Pass Over) as Bob Cratchit; Josephine Keefe (ACT: POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive) as Mrs. Cratchit; Galen Joseph Osier (Strawberry Theatre Workshop: Breaking the Code) as Fezziwig; Amy Thone (ACT: History of Theatre: About, By, For, and Near) as Mrs. Fezziwig/Narrator; Brandon J. Simmons (ACT: The Lehman Trilogy) as Marley; Alegra Batara (Seattle Shakespeare Company: Romeo & Juliet) as Spirit 1; Danny Jones (San Jose Stage: Death of a Salesman) as Spirit 2; Billy Finn (Village Theatre: Sherwood) as Middle Scrooge/Spirit 3; Mike Wu (Seattle Rep: The Skin of our Teeth) as Fred; Alanah Pascual (Theatre22: Alice in Wonderland) as Belle/Niece; Molly Aidlin as Turkey Urchin; Aidan Bruce as Charles Cratchit; Conor Craggan as Peter Cratchit; Zé Zé Tavares Cramer as Tiny Tim; Juliette Haroon as Belinda Cratchit; Anneliese Ulmer-Schultz as Martha Cratchit; and Alexis Yun as Elizabeth Cratchit.

Understudies include Frank Lawler, Mandy Rose Nichols, and Nik Doner.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team features R. Hamilton Wright (Director); Kathryn Van Meter (Choreographer); R.J. Tancioco (Music Director); Shelley Schermer (Scenic Design); Deb Trout (Costume Design); Andrew D. Smith (Lighting Design); Rob Witmer (Sound Design); Adam Stern (Music); Ellie Hughes (Intimacy Director); Marianna de Fazio (Dialect Coach); and Steve Klein (Original Sound Design).

R. Hamilton Wright has appeared in over 55 productions at ACT Contemporary Theatre, the first being Sam Shephard's Buried Child in 1981, directed by Robert Loper, and the latest being Reginald André Jackson's History of Theatre: About, By, For and Near, directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton in 2023 and Mrs. Loman is Leaving, by Katie Forgette in October of 2024.Some of his favorites over the intervening 40-plus years were Red Noses, Chorus of Disapproval, Intimate Exchanges, Middletown, A Christmas Carol (a few times as both Actor and Director), Double Indemnity (Writer), End of the World, Souvenir (Director), The Revengers' Comedies, The Pillowman, The Royale, Oslo, Assisted Living (Director), The Odd Couple, and Stuff Happens.

ABOUT ACT CONTEMPORARY THEATRE

Steadfast in its dedication to producing work that sparks an authentic curiosity about the human condition, ACT produces bold, audacious works of contemporary theatre from its home in Seattle. Over the last 58 years, ACT remains the voice of contemporary theatre in the Pacific Northwest, presenting necessary and relevant works on current themes and producing more than 300 plays and musicals, including 47 world premieres. Currently led by Interim Producing Artistic Director Elisabeth Farwell-Moreland, ACT nurtures theatre-makers of the next generation, with a mission to be A Contemporary Theatre where artistic ambition and civic engagement unite.

ACT is here to challenge how stories are told. For more information on ACT Contemporary Theatre please visit acttheatre.org.

