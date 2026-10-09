BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tickets To Go On Sale at Keller Auditorium
Performances will run January 5 – 10, 2027.
Tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in more than 25 years, will go on sale to the public on Monday, October 12 at 10 a.m. The Broadway musical will begin performances in Portland at Keller Auditorium on Tuesday, January 5 for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 10.
Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry's history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title's visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.
About Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast, directed & choreographed by Matt West, features Alan Menken's Academy Award-winning score, songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman (including the Academy Award-winning title song and the show-stopping “Be Our Guest”), plus songs written especially for the stage by Alan Menken and Tim Rice (including “If I Can't Love Her” and “A Change In Me”).
The production features a book by Linda Woolverton, author of the original screenplay. Sets are by Stanley A. Meyer, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward (Tony Award winner for Beauty and the Beast) and lighting by Natasha Katz. Longtime Menken collaborators Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are music supervisor/arranger and orchestrator, respectively. New dance music arrangements are by David Chase. David Andrews Rogers is the music director. Completing the design team, John Shivers is sound designer, Darrel Maloney is projection & video designer, and David H. Lawrence is hair & make-up designer. Jim Steinmeyer is the illusion designer, as he was on the original 1994 production. Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor, and Myriah Bash is the general manager.
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