Video: NILADRI KUMAAR to Open Season at The Moore Theatre in Seattle
STG staffer highlights the sitarist's tribute to his late musical collaborator ahead of the Moore Theatre date.
Seattle Theatre Group has posted a short video recommendation ahead of sitarist Niladri Kumaar's performance at The Moore Theatre on October 4, the opening date of STG's 2026-27 Performing Arts Series. The clip, part of the organization's STG Selects series, features Jack McLarnan, STG's Associate Director of Performing Arts Programs, speaking about the significance of the upcoming show.
The performance centers on Kumaar's live album with the late tabla player Zakir Hussain, titled 'Space Between the Notes.' In the video, McLarnan describes the recording as documenting the pair's musical relationship, noting that "Niladri Kumaar and Zakir recorded a concert together that has been released as an album called 'Space Between the Notes,' and it's a beautiful document and celebration of their musical relationship." He adds that the tour will be "honoring Zakir and his life and artistry."
The Moore Theatre, one of Seattle Theatre Group's venues, regularly hosts touring music and dance programming as part of the organization's ongoing performing arts offerings. Kumaar's appearance is scheduled as the season opener for STG's 2026-27 lineup.
The Seattle date follows other stops on Kumaar's tour supporting the same album, including a previously reported performance at UtahPresents' Libby Gardner Concert Hall. Tickets for the Moore Theatre show are available through STG's website or at the door on the night of the performance.
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