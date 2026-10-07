Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at The Paramount Theatre

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The Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS,

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

With flipping acrobats, ginormous creatures, and vocal talent that will melt you, the 2026 national tour of Water for Elephants makes for a spectacular night out. Lucky for Seattle, the production is currently stopping at The Paramount Theatre. With artful tour direction by Ryan Emmons, this production is packed with everything you could want in a night at the theater: spectacle, romance, humor, heartbreak, and loads of circus magic.

Based on Sara Gruen's 2006 novel of the same name, Water for Elephants follows a young Jacob Jankowski as he joins a traveling circus almost entirely by happenstance. As you might expect, life on the rails is filled with community, drama, and heartache as much as whimsy. The story spans decades and is beautifully told through flashbacks and striking ensemble sequences that bring the circus world to life.

One of the most unique and absolutely astonishing elements of the stage production is the caliber of its circus performers. With backgrounds ranging from lifelong gymnastics careers to tenures with Cirque du Soleil, each performer delivers a masterclass in effortless strength, agility, and childlike wonder. My favorite was Gabriella Diaz, who played an orangutan named Agnes; her navigation through the monkey bars was hilariously impressive.

The show's visual elements are every bit as striking as they are grand. Scenic designer Takeshi Kata meticulously brings the circus to life, from life-sized elephant puppets, with each leg requiring its own performer to operate, to a beautiful menagerie of animals that lights up the stage and the faces of the actors. The result is a stunning visual backdrop that beautifully frames the show's most emotional moments.

Zachary Keller, Robert Tully, and the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS,

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

The cast that took me on a journey with the traveling circus features Robert Tully (Mr. Jankowski), Javier Garcia (Camel), Grant Huneycutt (Wade), Tyler West (Walter), Ruby Gibbs (Barbara), Connor Sullivan (August/Charlie), Helen Krushinski (Marlena/June), Zachary Keller (Jacob Jankowski), and Ella Huestis (Rosie/Nurse Rosemary), supported by an incredibly talented ensemble cast that operated an elephant, performed miraculous and heart stopping tricks, featuring Bradley Parrish, Carl Robinett, Gabriella Diaz, Yemie Woo, ZaKeyia Lacey, Yves Artieres, Adam Fullick, John Neurohr, Jose Martinez, Serafina Walker.

Though the circus performers were the highlight of the show for me, Helen Krushinski and Zachary Keller as Jacob and Marlena stole the show as well, with voices as smooth as they are confident.

Marlena delivers a heart-wrenching performance as a young woman plagued by impossible decisions and circumstances. She strikes an incredible balance between soft, vulnerable singing and strong, confrontational belting. Her vocal range is striking, and not a note feels out of place. I’d listen to her Christmas album.

Jacob plays the lost and troubled Jacob Jankowski and does an excellent job of understanding the character’s desires, fears, and struggles. His performance makes Jacob feel deeply human and relatable, drawing the audience into his journey. His voice seemed to reach every corner of the theater, sending chills through the audience.

The story of Water for Elephants is beautiful. I highly recommend reading the book, watching the movie, or, better yet, catching the stage production when you can. It is a moving story about love, loss, sacrifice, and family, wrapped inside the unsuspecting world of the circus. I think it is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Water for Elephants runs until October 6 - 11 at the Paramount Theater. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.stgpresents.org/events/water-for-elephants/

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 02 Hrs 22 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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