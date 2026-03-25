Video: BEAUTY & THE BEAST's 'Belles' Susan Egan & Kyra Belle Johnson Interview Each Other





Disney On Broadway has released a new sit-down interview between Broadway's original Belle, Susan Egan, and the current Belle in the North American tour of Beauty and the Beast, Kyra Belle Johnson. In the new 'Be Our Guest' video, the pair sits down to discuss playing the role, audition stories, their favorite cast albums, and must-have Disney World snacks.

Also in the interview, Egan – who famously voiced the role of 'Meg' in Disney's animated Hercules – opened up about recording the voice work for Hercules while still starring in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway.

"I had been cast as Meg and I was recording during the day. Alan Menken was in town because we were doing some other stuff for Hercules. He decided to come to the show that night, you know him, he's the nicest man in show business! He comes to my dressing room and says, 'You have got to stop it right now ... Meg is slipping into your Belle!"

The moment made Egan realize that she had been too sarcastic in the role for the first act, infusing too much of Meg into Belle.

Later that day, Susan Egan surprised the company and audiences attending Beauty and the Beast in Nashville with an unforgettable performance of the titular song. Watch the video here.