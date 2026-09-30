KAIDAN Returns to Seattle With New Japanese Ghost Stories and Performers

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Za Trans-Pacific Productions's KAIDAN returns, featuring new stories and performers, after a sold-out run in August. Kaidan(怪談) are traditional Japanese stories of ghosts (yūrei) and supernatural beings (yokai). Join us for these frightening yet melancholy stories of the unseen world that reflect the culture and history of Japan. For the October showing, KAIDAN will be restaged with additional production elements. New stories include 'Yuki Onna,' 'Riki-Baka' and 'Yanari'.

These legendary Japanese stories, selected from Lafcadio Hearn's KWAIDAN, Hyaku Monogatari Kaidan (One Hundred Ghost Stories), and Kido Okamoto's Kaidan series, are over 300 years old. KAIDAN is presented as a fusion of traditional Japanese story telling with American physical theatre. This show includes descriptions of violence, death and suicide. It is recommended for ages 13 and up.

CULTURAL BACKGROUND: KAIDAN IS THE ORIGIN OF J-HORROR

Kaidan has its origin in Japan's Heian Period (794-1185 CE), where people believed that the spirits of high-ranking nobility killed in political battles came back to haunt those who defeated them. Thus, Kaidan were believed to be a collection of 'eerie happenings,' and were not fictional. It is a deeply rooted cultural tradition to believe in the presence of ghosts and inhuman creatures.

But the Edo period (1603-1868) was when Kaidan took off as a form of entertainment, regardless of class or status. During this time, the style of Hyaku Monogatari Kaidan (One Hundred Ghost Stories) became popular. One hundred candles were lit at dusk and the story teller blew out one candle at the end of each story until all were extinguished. When the final candle was out, people could expect to feel the presence of a ghost. This form was particularly popular amongst Samurai, as a way to test their bravery.

During the Meiji period (1868-1912), Kaidan became known globally thanks to a westerner named Lafcadio Hearn, a Greek born Irish immigrant who married a Japanese woman and became a Japanese citizen under the name Yakumo Koizumi. Hearn's fascination with Japan's ghost stories led him to research and retell them in his own way. Some of his versions of Kaidan are also included in this performance.

The Kaidan tradition continues in Japanese culture through live story telling, literature, Kabuki theatre, visual art, music, video games, manga and horror films.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE, LOCATION, AND TICKETS

Thursday October 22 at 7:30pm: Seattle Open Arts Place (S.O.A.P.), 1406 18th Ave, Seattle

Friday October 23 at 7:30pm: Seattle Open Arts Place (S.O.A.P.), 1406 18th Ave, Seattle

Saturday October 24 at 2:00 pm: Seattle Open Arts Place (S.O.A.P.), 1406 18th Ave, Seattle

Friday October 30 7:30pm: Hugo House, 1111 East Olive, Seattle

Performer Information: This production features two returning actors, Nick Mendoza and Misaki Teranishi, as well as newcomers Nene Kondo and Riko Kishitani. Sumi-e (Japanese ink painting) performer Hiroko Nagatomo is also returning and Asako Tateishi, Taiko drummer and bamboo flute player, will join the performance on October 30 at Hugo House. Performer bios can be found at ztpproductions.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 03 Hrs 26 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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