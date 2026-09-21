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Video: A CHORUS LINE Preview Released by 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle

The Seattle theatre gives audiences a first look at its upcoming staging of the classic backstage musical.

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The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle debuted a sizzle reel for its upcoming production of A Chorus Line, offering a quick glimpse of the choreography and energy audiences can expect when the show returns to the company's stage. The clip leans into the musical's signature imagery, invoking the show's famous refrain of a dancer's countdown before the lights go up.

A Chorus Line was conceived, originally choreographed, and originally directed by Michael Bennett, with a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban. The musical follows a group of Broadway dancers auditioning for spots in a chorus line, using their personal stories to explore the sacrifice, courage, and resilience required to pursue a life in performance. The show remains one of the most honored works in American musical theater history, having won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The 5th Avenue Theatre's new production is set to run September 15 through 27, 2026, featuring the company's own cast. The sizzle reel highlights the show's blend of iconic songs and dance sequences that helped set a new standard for Broadway staging when the musical first premiered.

The video arrives as the Seattle venue continues to program a mix of classic revivals and new work on its mainstage, following recent operational changes reported at the theater.

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