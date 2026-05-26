BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tour Is Coming to San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre
Performances will run from Tuesday, July 14 through Sunday, August 9, 2026.
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Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, will be coming to San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre for a limited four-week engagement beginning performances on Tuesday, July 14 and running through Sunday, August 9, 2026. Single tickets are on sale now.
Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry’s history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title’s visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.
Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken (who wrote the film’s beloved score with the late lyricist Howard Ashman), Tim Rice, who wrote lyrics for the stage adaptation, book writer Linda Woolverton, director and choreographer Matt West, scenic designer Stanley A. Meyer, Costume Designer Ann Hould-Ward and lighting designer Natasha Katz. The enchanting and timeless Broadway musical stars Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe as the Beast.
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