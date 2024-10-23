ArtsWest Announces SNOWED IN (AGAIN) By Corinne Park-Buffelen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ArtsWest will present SNOWED IN (AGAIN) by Corinne Park-Buffelen, music composed by David Taylor Gomes, and directed by Kelly Kitchens.

This new holiday musical is a sequel to 2023's SNOWED IN by Corinne Park-Buffelen and Mathew Wright. The cast features Seattle musical theater stars Lauren Drake (SPRING AWAKENING at The 5th Ave), Ays Garcia (CINDERELLA at Village Theater), Alexander Kilian (SPRING AWAKENING at The 5th Ave), and Brandon Riel (PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Harlequin Productions). They will be accompanied by Aaron Jin on piano.

SNOWED IN (AGAIN) performs at ArtsWest from November 21 – December 22, 2024. Tickets are available online at artswest.org or by phone at (206) 938.0963.

Last year, a new holiday tradition was born as ArtsWest sent four of Seattle's hottest musical theater stars on a cozy retreat to write the most perfect holiday show the world had ever seen. But when a blizzard hit, tensions rose and the crumpled-up notebook pages began to pile up even faster than the snow. This year, four new stars scramble to remount last year's holiday hit. With hindsight on their side, the process should be foolproof. What could possibly go wrong?

Inspired by classic holiday TV specials and musicals about putting on a musical, witness this new Seattle theater tradition as four of the city's most beloved musical theater stars take you on a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.

“It was a fun challenge to reapproach last year's production and reimagine it for a new cast,” says writer Corinne Park-Buffelen, “We knew we wanted to capture the magic of last year's musical without doing a remount of last year's show. I am thrilled with where we arrived!” SNOWED IN (AGAIN) features a mix of holiday classics, audience favorites from last year, and a couple new songs thrown into the mix. Titles include “I'm Happy Being Hosted” by Seattle legend, Rich Gray, along with “Bonita the Sexiest Elf”, and new song “Grampus” by David Taylor Gomes and Corinne Park-Buffelen that will have you rolling laughter and singing along.

SNOWED IN (AGAIN) is all-ages holiday fun. This year, ArtsWest has added Saturday matinees to welcome more families to see the production! “When you can keep four pre-teens, two parents in their 50s, and an 86-year-old grandma glued to their seats, you are obviously doing things right,” remarked longtime patron and volunteer, Arline Borella.

ArtsWest will present SNOWED IN (AGAIN) Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Saturday through Sunday at 3pm.

Snowed In (Again) by Corinne Park-Buffelen, composed by David Taylor Gomes and directed by Kelly Kitchens plays November 21st to December 22nd, 2024 at ArtsWest (4711 California Ave SW, Seattle WA 98116). Tickets (ranging from $15 - $46) may be purchased online at www.artswest.org, by phone at 206.938.0339, or at the Box Office Thurs. - Sat. 2:00 - 7:00pm, Sundays 11:00 am-3:00 pm.

Comments

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP