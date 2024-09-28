2024-25 Season Announced For Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle Men’s Chorus (SMC) and Seattle Women’s Chorus (SWC) will return to the stage for the 2024-25 season with three brand-new concerts which will treat audiences to holiday magic, the great American songbook, and a tribute to Dolly Parton.

The new season includes concerts at a variety of Seattle venues, as well as select performances for audiences throughout the Pacific Northwest in Tacoma, Everett and Bellingham. Also, back by popular demand is a special holiday kids’ show perfect for short attention spans, plus the choruses will again offer streaming passes for select live performances, which will allow for viewing throughout the week following the performance.



“We bring joy to our audiences, and this season we bring it in abundance! This year’s Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show has everything that Seattle audiences know and love about this tradition,” said Paul Caldwell, artistic director for Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus. “This season the Seattle Women’s Chorus will be singing some of the most iconic music from the great American songbook, and our season ends with the Seattle Men’s Chorus singing a salute to the amazing artist and activist, Dolly Parton.”

Ho Ho Ho!

Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show

SMC serves up everyone’s favorite holiday tradition: seasonal classics, Christmas comedy, a dizzying array of dancing Santas, and the gayest sing-along ever. Songs include “Pink Christmas,” “Joy to the World,” and a new holiday version of “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 - 2 p.m. - Benaroya Hall, Seattle*

Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. - Pantages Theater, Tacoma

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 - 1 p.m. - Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 - 2 p.m. - Everett Civic Auditorium, Everett

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 - 7:30 p.m. - Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 - 11 a.m. - Kids’ Show at Benaroya Hall, Seattle

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 - 2 p.m. - Benaroya Hall, Seattle**

*This performance offers certified ASL interpretation.

Tickets available now at SeattleMensChorus.org.

Fly Me to the Moon

The Seattle Women’s Chorus sings The Great American Songbook

SWC performs 22 popular songs and jazz standards – from the early 20th century – all written or made famous by women. Video storytelling illuminates the performances including “Get Happy,” “My Funny Valentine,” and “What a Wonderful World.”

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 - 1 p.m. - Benaroya Recital Hall, Seattle

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 - 5 p.m. - Benaroya Recital Hall, Seattle**

Tickets available now at SeattleWomensChorus.org.



Dolly

A Seattle Men’s Chorus Salute to Dolly Parton

SMC honors the iconic singer, songwriter and enduring LGBTQ+ ally with a brand-new show built entirely on music Dolly Parton created and performed including new arrangements of “Honky Tonk Angels,” “Jolene,” “Islands in the Stream,” and a mashup of hits from “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”

Sunday, April 6, 2025 - 2 p.m. - The 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle**

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - 3 p.m. - Mount Baker Theatre, Bellingham

Saturday, May 3, 2025 - 2 p.m. - Pantages Theater, Tacoma

Sunday, May 18, 2025 - 2 p.m. - Civic Auditorium, Everett

Tickets available now at SeattleMensChorus.org.

**Live Streaming Pass available for purchase for this performance (or for viewing during the week following the performance).

“Fans new and old will be glad to join us this year,” says Craig Coogan, executive director of the Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus. “The choruses are known for performing music that makes a difference which will leave you entertained, inspired and full of joy.”

About Seattle Men’s Chorus – Seattle Women’s Chorus

The internationally renowned Seattle Men’s Chorus (founded in 1979) and Seattle Women’s Chorus (founded in 2002) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest’s most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle’s most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons across the Puget Sound. Collectively there are more than 300 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community and offer both outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.

Comments

