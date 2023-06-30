US Nightclub Musical OSCAR AT THE CROWN is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Hit Immersive Nightclub Musical from the US is coming to Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 August 2nd-27th.

Venue: Assembly George Square Gardens, Spiegeltent Palais Du Variete

Sequins, reality television, and the complete works of Oscar Wilde: not much else survives in a secret bunker far in the fascist future. Conceived by Neon Coven, OSCAR at the Crown is an immersive nightclub musical phenomenon detailing the rise and fall of one of history's most flamboyant figures: Oscar Wilde.

It's also about "The Real Housewives". And about this minor character from the early ought's TV drama, The OC. Described by The New York Times as "a party-inducing Rocky Horror transplanted to a 1990s Madonna video"and by Metrosource as "steeped in its own subversion," OSCAR at the Crown explodes in a blaze of passion, spectacle, and heart-bursting catharsis.

And yes, it's ALSO about us: staring at our phones, wondering if our latest Instagram is going to flop and if the bombs have started flying yet. See you on the dance floor! Wear something cool!The show is playing in Brooklyn before its Edinburgh run and is described as "a K-Pop/J-Pop/Scissor Sisters-on-speed electronic dance party euphoria" by ThemCreated by Mark MaurielloMusic & Choreography by Andrew Barret CoxDirected by Shira MilikowskyMark Mauriello, Shira Milikowsky and Andrew Barret Cox who are deep in preparation for their Edinburgh run say: "We are ecstatic to finally be bringing OSCAR at The Crown to the UK! Hopefully, you love it. This show is about being together, being yourself, dancing and singing your face off, and, above all, obsessing over dead poets and middle-aged rich women. We cannot wait to do ALL of those things with the whole Edinburgh Fringe community. Praise Julie!"

Andrew is a choreographer, composer and producer based in New York City. A graduate of Emerson College, his work is inspired by underground scenes and non-traditional material. His work has been seen at The American Repertory Theatre's immersive Second Stage OBERON, and his original worksClubland,Hexed, Wilder, Pokémon: The 90s Rock Show,andSteamtownehave been heard on stages and virtual platforms across the country. As a co-founder of The Neon Coven, he strives to create vessels that tell stories of otherness and continue to bridge the gap between mainstream and queer media.

Mark is a Brooklyn-based performer and theatre artist. Since graduating from Harvard University, he has performed at Ars Nova, Joe's Pub, The American Repertory Theatre (Taylor Mac'sThe Lily's Revenge, Celine Song'sEndlings), in nightclubs from New York to Berlin (Dr. Frank-N-Furter,The Rocky Horror Show), and even the occasional abandoned burger restaurant (Marjorie Newquist,Little Murders). He is the creator and star ofOSCAR at The Crown, an immersive nightclub musical inspired by the life and works of Oscar Wilde and The Real Housewives franchise, hailed as "at once simple, complex, brilliant, and celebratory even while steeped in its own subversion."Mark is a co-founder of The Neon Coven, and above all, he believes in negative capability.

Shira Milowsky Co-Founder

Shira is a freelance theatredirector, specializing in new plays and radical re-imaginings of musicalsand classic texts. She is also a co-founder of The Neon Coven. Recent projects includeDistant Star(Caborca/Abrons Arts Centre) andLittle Murders(in an abandoned burger restaurant!) As the Artistic Associate at The American Repertory Theatre, Shira directedThe Lily's Revengeby Taylor Mac (named by The Boston Globe as one of the top ten theatre everts of the year),Bride*Widow*Hagby Kim Rosenstock, and countless other productions, workshops, and special projects. A Drama League Fellow, Shira holds an MFA in Directing from Columbia and a BA in Theatre Studies from Yale. Associate Lecturer in Theatre, Dance & Media, Harvard University.