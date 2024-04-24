Matt Hale Returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe With TOP FUN! 80s Spectacular Remix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy hypnotist Matt Hale is returning from Oz to Edinburgh with the TOP FUN! 80s Spectacular Remix.

So, strap in and get ready for an unmissable party-vibe show fuelled by jet-powered silliness and your favourite sounds from music's coolest decade.

The multi award-winning Matt Hale will be at the heart of the on-stage action – with more bounce than a kangaroo on a pogo stick.

After the success of his original show at last year's Fringe, and 70 million+ views online, Matt's Remixversion has enjoyed huge popularity Down Under.

It's 60 minutes of pure joy whether you are sitting in the audience or accept the invitation to dive in and join Matt on stage.

The TOP FUN! 80s Spectacular Remix is ideal for all ages and the whole family (only over 18s on stage).

Matt says: “I'm really looking forward to being back in Edinburgh with the Remix, it'll be a real blast with loads more 80s music and new hypno hijinx.

“No two shows are ever the same, except that they're all crazy, fun, and leave you feeling absolutely fantastic.”

Matt is a renowned for his fresh brand of hypno-laughs that turn the sometimes stuffy traditional hypnosis show on its head.

Based in Perth, Australia, but originally from the UK, Matt uses the focussed imagination of volunteers to unlock the incredible ability of their minds.

With the power of suggestion, audiences enjoy a wild 80s ride featuring air guitars, meerkats, supermodels, bizarre Bon Jovi moments, and the best dance moves this side of '85.

And the upbeat soundtrack of top 80s hits will have everyone singing along, with everything from Islands in the Stream to Ghostbusters!