Tron Theatre Will Present The Scottish Premiere of DEAD GIRLS RISING

Tron Theatre will welcome Dead Girls Rising, a new play by Maureen Lennon for its Scottish Premiere. Co-directed by Alex Mitchell, Artistic Director of Silent Uproar, and Ruby Clark, Dead Girls Rising is a furious coming-of-age punk cabaret show about trying to survive in a violent patriarchy, our deepest fears, and how we seek to control them.



Katie and Hannah love murder. They go to bed listening to podcasts about serial killers; they clutch blankets glued to gruesome documentaries. They're in deep. Burrowing beneath the skin, beneath the guts, beneath the veins and blood and mess of flesh. They're not sure if they can stop, and they're not sure if they want to. And then they summon The Furies. The Greek goddesses of vengeance! Well. technically the Greek goddesses of justice. It's a long story.



Silent Uproar return to the Tron Theatre for the first time since 2018 after touring their award-winning show A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad), and stage relevant, daring and bold stories theatre shows that are fun nights out for a younger, funkier, and punkier crowd. Dead Girls Rising is a play about holding your breath as you walk home at night and features live music with lyrics by Maureen Lennon and music and lyrics by Composer and Musical Director Anya Pearson.



Silent Uproar Artistic Director Alex Mitchell said: "At Silent Uproar, we are committed to championing the boldest writers to develop challenging, politically charged nights out-plays that reach beyond the typical theatre-going crowd to alternative, punkier, and younger communities who might feel more at home at a gig, a night at the cinema, or a protest than at their local theatre. With 'Dead Girls Rising,' writer Maureen Lennon and composer Anya Pearson have knocked that brief out of the park. Maureen's incredible voice brings sharp commentary and unbashful rage, with a poetic lilt infused with Anya's joyous, furious, and satirical songs."



Running time 120 minutes including 20-minute interval

Suitable for ages 16+



Contains references to sexual assault, violence towards women and murder. Includes depictions of violence, strong language and sexual content