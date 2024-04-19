SOLVE IT SQUAD Will Make its Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



US stage and screen sensations Tin Can Bros bring their hit musical Solve it Squad straight from LA and Off Broadway to the UK, in the company's Edinburgh Fringe debut.

JINKLES CHRIST! A group of former kid detectives return to the scene of their greatest unsolved case: the gruesome murder of their talking dog, Cluebert. Can an ambitious narcissist, a lovable doofus, a skittish sad-sap, and a scheming brainiac overcome their traumatic past to save the day one last time? From the creators of Spies Are Forever and founding members of Team StarKid ( A Very Potter Musical) comes a zany riff on Scooby Doo about friendship, second chances, and all the ways fame can f*ck you up.

Tin Can Bros said, “We are beyond excited to be premiering Solve It Squad in the UK! This show and these characters have been brought to life in a variety of iterations for the past 7 years, so it's very special to be getting our original cast back together to perform a month-long run at Edinburgh Fringe this August alongside so many other talented artists. While Solve It Squad promises to deliver non-stop laughs (hopefully), our gang of misfits will also tug at your heartstrings (hopefully) as they come to terms with their own issues surrounding grief and loss within their own flawed found family. We can't wait for an international audience to experience the blend of zany gags and earnest moments that are the core tenets of the Tin Can Bros experience”

20 years after the murder of his beloved dog, Cluebert, a familiar case comes across the desk of FBI agent, Scrags. All signs point to this being the suspect who ruined his life, but he's not going to be able to catch him without the help of his childhood detective gang, the Solve It Squad. Distant in their adult lives and all dealing with their childhood trauma differently, the rest of the gang is a far cry from the quippy and successful kid detectives they used to be.

Keith, the jock and self-proclaimed leader of the group, has become delusional bum desperately attempting to keep his glory days alive. Gwen, the popular hottie, hit it big by exploiting the group's notoriety to land a series regular role on a procedural cop show, but is now struggling to keep her career afloat. Esther, the real brains of the team, has turned to hard drugs to calm their out-of-control intelligence and has fallen completely off the grid. Scrags assembles the gang, loads up the old van, and the Solve It Squadreturns to the Mayberry Gardens Motel and Spa, the location of the recent disturbances and Cluebert's demise. The motel, filled with eccentric characters (all played by the same actor), is a treasure trove of clues all pointing towards one culprit, ready to be unmasked. But can Scrags convince the Squad to set aside their differences and rewrite their history in order to resolve their past and solve the case?

Cast: Ashley Clements, Gabe Greenspan, Lauren Lopez, Joey Richter, & Brian Rosenthal

Written by: Joey Richter, Brian Rosenthal, & Corey Lubowich

Music: Nick Gage

Director: Corey Lubowich

General Managers: HD General Management